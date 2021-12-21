Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 21, 2021 / 9:26 AM

Andy Cohen returns to work after second case of COVID-19

By Annie Martin
1/3
Andy Cohen returns to work after second case of COVID-19
Andy Cohen returned to "Radio Andy" after testing positive for COVID-19 for the second time. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Andy Cohen is back to work after battling his second case of COVID-19.

The 53-year-old television and radio personality returned to Radio Andy on Monday after testing positive for the virus for the second time.

Advertisement

Cohen said he quarantined for 10 days and tested negative Monday morning.

"I am so happy I could cry right now," he said of his return. "I had COVID. That's why we were gone all last week. And the best news is I woke up this morning to a negative PCR test."

Cohen confirmed on Twitter that he had COVID-19. A fan asked if he had COVID-19 and if that was why Cohen's show Watch What Happens Live aired reruns last week.

"Yes! All better now," Cohen responded.

Cohen previously tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for coronavirus," Cohen said at the time.

"I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves," he added.

Advertisement

Cohen hosts Radio Andy and the Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live. He is also an executive producer on the Real Housewives franchise.

Read More

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53 Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022 Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jamie Otis says son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 14 minutes ago
Jamie Otis says son Hendrix tested positive for COVID-19
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Married at First Sight" alum Jamie Otis said Hendrix, her 19-month-old son with Doug Hehner, has COVID-19.
Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song
Entertainment News // 50 minutes ago
Tina Knowles recruits Beyonce, grandkids for talk show theme song
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Tina Knowles shared a teaser for her Facebook Watch talk show "Talks with Mama Tina."
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
TV // 1 hour ago
BBC Three to relaunch with 'RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- BBC Three will relaunch in February with new series "RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World."
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Sex and the City" stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis have responded to the sexual assault allegations facing their co-star Chris Noth.
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Big E, Bobby Lashley form temporary alliance
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Big E and Bobby Lashley were forced to form an unlikely tag team in order to take on the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Kaitlyn Dever, Jane Fonda
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 21: Kaitlyn Dever, Jane Fonda
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Actor Kaitlyn Dever turns 25 and actor Jane Fonda turns 84, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 21.
Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll: 'Sing 2' enriches kids' knowledge of music
Movies // 7 hours ago
Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll: 'Sing 2' enriches kids' knowledge of music
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21 (UPI) -- "Sing 2" voice actors Tori Kelly and Nick Kroll discuss the film's music, introducing young audiences to classic tunes and teaching them just how much work goes into putting on a show.
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
TV // 20 hours ago
'Uncommon History of Very Common Things' returns Jan. 1 on Crackle
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Crackle series "The Uncommon History of Very Common Things" is returning with six new episodes starting on Jan. 1.
SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Minho makes a call in 'Heartbreak' music video teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop star Minho released a clip of his music video for the solo single "Heartbreak."
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Music // 21 hours ago
BTS' 'Permission to Dance' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS had a 16th music video, "Permission to Dance," reach 400 million views on YouTube.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
'Sex and the City' cast reacts to Chris Noth allegations: 'We are deeply saddened'
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement