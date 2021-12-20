Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 10:12 AM

'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will star in a Broadway revival of "The Music Man" that begins previews Dec. 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster perform on Broadway in a first photo from The Music Man.

The production image shows Jackman and Foster dancing with the cast while dressed as their characters, Professor Harold Hill and Marion Paroo.

Advertisement

The Broadway revival will begin previews Monday at Winter Garden Theatre in New York, with opening night scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

The Music Man features music and lyrics by Meredith Willson and a book by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The revival is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle.

Advertisement

Shuler Hensley, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, Marie Mullen, Remy Auberjonois, Gino Cosculluela and Emma Crow also star in the show.

The Music Man originally premiered on Broadway in 1957. The musical follows Harold Hill, a con man who sells band instruments and uniforms to unsuspecting townsfolk but plans to skip town.

Foster shared a photo Saturday on Instagram of the cast posing outside of the venue.

"20 Broadway debuts!" she wrote.

Advertisement

Jackman last appeared on Broadway in a 2014 production of The River. Foster starred in a London revival of Anything Goes earlier this year.

Read More

Broadway's 'Moulin Rouge!' cancels shows due to positive COVID-19 test Ed Sheeran, Elton John perform 'Merry Christmas' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Movies // 13 minutes ago
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård is a Viking prince out for revenge in the new trailer for upcoming action drama film, "The Northman."
Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 38 minutes ago
Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brett Eldredge performed "Mr. Christmas," the title track from his holiday album of the same name, on "GMA."
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
TV // 1 hour ago
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris," discussed Season 2 of the Netflix series on "Good Morning America."
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on "Riverdale," married Nichola Basara at a wedding in Canada with his co-stars in attendance.
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Movies // 2 hours ago
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards.
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Music // 2 hours ago
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Il Divo singer Carlos Marin died Sunday in Manchester, England, following complications from COVID-19.
WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- WWE's Liv Morgan continued her heated rivalry with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch by attacking her at a training facility.
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry announced on Instagram that she has been married to her boyfriend, Johnny Costello, since June.
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
TV // 4 hours ago
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- LaMonica Garrett says he feels honored to play a western wagon train leader in the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," because he grew up watching westerns, but didn't see himself reflected in their characters.
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming "Star Wars" television series, "The Book of Boba Fett."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement