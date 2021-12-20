'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway

1/5

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will star in a Broadway revival of "The Music Man" that begins previews Dec. 20. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster perform on Broadway in a first photo from The Music Man. The production image shows Jackman and Foster dancing with the cast while dressed as their characters, Professor Harold Hill and Marion Paroo. Advertisement

The Broadway revival will begin previews Monday at Winter Garden Theatre in New York, with opening night scheduled for Feb. 10, 2022.

The Music Man features music and lyrics by Meredith Willson and a book by Willson and Franklin Lacey. The revival is directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Warren Carlyle.

Shuler Hensley, Jefferson Mays, Jayne Houdyshell, Marie Mullen, Remy Auberjonois, Gino Cosculluela and Emma Crow also star in the show.

The Music Man originally premiered on Broadway in 1957. The musical follows Harold Hill, a con man who sells band instruments and uniforms to unsuspecting townsfolk but plans to skip town.

Foster shared a photo Saturday on Instagram of the cast posing outside of the venue.

"20 Broadway debuts!" she wrote.

Jackman last appeared on Broadway in a 2014 production of The River. Foster starred in a London revival of Anything Goes earlier this year.