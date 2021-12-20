Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 7:50 AM

The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Kimberly Perry and The Band Perry perform onstage on NBC's "Today" on April 27, 2016. Perry has announced her marriage to Johnny Costello on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry has announced on Instagram that she has been married to her boyfriend, Johnny Costello, since June.

Perry made the announcement while wishing all of her followers a merry Christmas.

Advertisement

"Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight," the 38-year-old singer said recently alongside a photo of herself with Costello.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever...." she continued.

Costello also uploaded to his Instagram a photo of himself hugging Perry with the recording artist displaying her ring.

Advertisement

"Happiest six months of marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss," he said.

Perry and Costello first appeared as a couple on Instagram in September.

Perry was previously married to former baseball player J.P. Arencibia. She filed for divorce in March 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.

Read More

HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Entertainment News // 2 minutes ago
WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- WWE's Liv Morgan continued her heated rivalry with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch by attacking her at a training facility.
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
TV // 1 hour ago
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- LaMonica Garrett says he feels honored to play a western wagon train leader in the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," because he grew up watching westerns, but didn't see himself reflected in their characters.
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming "Star Wars" television series, "The Book of Boba Fett."
Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Actor Jonah Hill turns 38 and musician Alan Parsons turns 73, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 20.
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Tom Holland-Zendaya superhero adventure, "Spider-Man: No Way Home," is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $253 million this weekend.
Jingle Ball mega-concert in Miami canceled because of COVID-19
Music // 18 hours ago
Jingle Ball mega-concert in Miami canceled because of COVID-19
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Sunday's iHeartRadio Y100 Jingle Ball concert in Miami has been canceled during rising cases of COVID-19.
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage at a Los Angeles music festival Saturday night. He was 28.
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
TV // 20 hours ago
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tina Fey, Tom Hanks and Kenan Thompson welcomed "Saturday Night Live" guest host Paul Rudd to the sketch-comedy show's 5-Timers Club this weekend.
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
TV // 1 day ago
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
NEW YORK Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw says he could relate to his character, James Dutton, in the new Paramount+ western "1883" because he, too, is a man who depends on and deeply appreciates the women in his life.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale turns 30 and actor Jennifer Beals turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement