The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello

Kimberly Perry and The Band Perry perform onstage on NBC's "Today" on April 27, 2016. Perry has announced her marriage to Johnny Costello on Instagram. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry has announced on Instagram that she has been married to her boyfriend, Johnny Costello, since June. Perry made the announcement while wishing all of her followers a merry Christmas. Advertisement

"Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since 'I do!' On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight," the 38-year-old singer said recently alongside a photo of herself with Costello.

"It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can't wait for forever...." she continued.

Costello also uploaded to his Instagram a photo of himself hugging Perry with the recording artist displaying her ring.

"Happiest six months of marriage @thekimberlyperry. To starting everyday with a prayer and ending it with a kiss," he said.

Perry and Costello first appeared as a couple on Instagram in September.

Perry was previously married to former baseball player J.P. Arencibia. She filed for divorce in March 2018 after nearly four years of marriage.