Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 11:50 AM

'Harry Potter' stars reminisce in 'Return to Hogwarts' trailer

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Harry Potter' stars reminisce in 'Return to Hogwarts' trailer
Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the "Harry Potter" film series. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

Advertisement

The preview shows Radcliffe, Watson, Grint and other cast members reflect and reminisce on the Harry Potter film series and the franchise's legacy.

"The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done, and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like, 'It wasn't, though,'" Radcliffe says.

"When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer," Watson adds.

In addition, Grint says he and the cast are "family" that will "always be a part of each other's life."

Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltranr, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch will also take part in the special.

Advertisement

The Harry Potter film series consists of eight movies and is based on the J.K. Rowling book series. Radcliffe, Watson and Grint played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the films.

Return to Hogwarts celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations."

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films," executive producer Casey Patterson previously said.

Return to Hogwarts will premiere Jan. 1, 2022, on HBO Max.

Read More

'Harry Potter' stars to reunite for HBO Max special 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Movie review: 'Sing 2' plays a simple melody, but it's fun
Movies // 20 minutes ago
Movie review: 'Sing 2' plays a simple melody, but it's fun
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Sing 2" puts on a bigger show than its predecessor, with improved animation and some more resonant themes.
'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer
TV // 23 minutes ago
'Real Housewives of New Jersey': Teresa clashes with Melissa, Margaret in Season 12 trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Reality series "Real Housewives of New Jersey" will return for a 12th season on Bravo in February 2022.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser, photos introduce prequel series
TV // 38 minutes ago
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' teaser, photos introduce prequel series
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "The Witcher: Blood Origin," a new series starring Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain and Michelle Yeoh, is coming to Netflix.
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
TV // 57 minutes ago
'Jeopardy!' returns Monday with reigning champion Amy Schneider
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" is resuming regular season play on Monday, which will see the return of reigning champion Amy Schneider, who is on a 13-game win streak.
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Movies // 1 hour ago
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård is a Viking prince out for revenge in the new trailer for upcoming action drama film, "The Northman."
Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Country music singer Brett Eldredge performed "Mr. Christmas," the title track from his holiday album of the same name, on "GMA."
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
TV // 2 hours ago
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris," discussed Season 2 of the Netflix series on "Good Morning America."
'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will star in a Broadway revival of "The Music Man" that begins previews Dec. 20.
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on "Riverdale," married Nichola Basara at a wedding in Canada with his co-stars in attendance.
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Movies // 3 hours ago
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement