'Harry Potter' stars reminisce in 'Return to Hogwarts' trailer

Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the "Harry Potter" film series. File Photo by Bryan R. Smith/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new special Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. The streaming service shared a trailer for the special Monday featuring Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint. Advertisement

The preview shows Radcliffe, Watson, Grint and other cast members reflect and reminisce on the Harry Potter film series and the franchise's legacy.

"The thing that scared me the most was the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done, and there's something so joyous about seeing everyone and be like, 'It wasn't, though,'" Radcliffe says.

"When things get really dark, and times are really hard, there's something about Harry Potter that makes life richer," Watson adds.

In addition, Grint says he and the cast are "family" that will "always be a part of each other's life."

Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltranr, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Bonnie Wright, Matthew Lewis and Evanna Lynch will also take part in the special.

The Harry Potter film series consists of eight movies and is based on the J.K. Rowling book series. Radcliffe, Watson and Grint played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley in the films.

Return to Hogwarts celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. The special will "tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new, in-depth interviews and cast conversations."

"There's magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films," executive producer Casey Patterson previously said.

Return to Hogwarts will premiere Jan. 1, 2022, on HBO Max.