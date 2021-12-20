Advertisement
Dec. 20, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 20: Jonah Hill, Alan Parsons

By UPI Staff
Jonah Hill appears on the red carpet at the world premiere of Netflix's "Don't Look Up" on December 5 in New York City. The actor turns 38 on December 20. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Branch Rickey in 1881

-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895

-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898

-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901

-- Movie director George Roy Hill in 1921

-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932

-- Drummer Peter Criss in 1945 (age 76)

-- Psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 75)

-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 75)

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 69)

-- American Idol winner David Cook in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 38)

-- Singer JoJo, born Joanna Noelle Levesque, in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 30)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

