Dec. 20, 2021 / 9:37 AM

'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara

By Annie Martin
Casey Cott married Nichola Basara at a wedding in Canada with his "Riverdale" co-stars in attendance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Riverdale star Casey Cott is a married man.

The 29-year-old actor married Nichola Basara at a wedding Saturday in Canada.

Cott and Basara married at the Four Seasons in Whistler with several of Cott's Riverdale co-stars, including Camila Mendes, KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch, in attendance.

Reinhart shared a post Sunday on TikTok that showed a throwback video from 2018 of Cott saying, "Find my wife," paired with a clip of Cott and Basara at the wedding.

"He found his wife," Reinhart captioned the post.

@lilireinhart

He found his wife. ❤️ ♬ N i g h t C h a n g e s - Slowed - DancingRoom

Mendes also posted on Instagram Stories.

"Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara," she wrote.

Cott and Basara got engaged in December 2020.

Cott plays Kevin Keller on Riverdale, which aired its 100th episode last week. Mendes and Reinhart were among those to celebrate the milestone on social media.

"never imagined i'd be lucky enough to book such a life-changing project right out of college, and i especially never imagined i'd be lucky enough to achieve a 100-episode milestone on that project," Mendes wrote on Instagram. "i will never take the success of this show for granted."

Riverdale is in its sixth season on The CW.

