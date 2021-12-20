Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 20, 2021 / 11:06 AM

Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Brett Eldredge performs 'Mr. Christmas' on 'Good Morning America'
Brett Eldredge performed "Mr. Christmas," the title track from his holiday album of the same name, on "GMA." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Brett Eldredge took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The 35-year-old country music singer performed his song "Mr. Christmas" on Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Advertisement

The pre-taped video shows Eldredge perform at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville during a show on his Glow Live tour in November. The stage was decorated with a holiday tree.

"Mr. Christmas" is the title track from Eldredge's holiday album of the same name, released in October. The album is Eldredge's second holiday album after 2016's Glow.

Mr. Christmas also features the original song "Feels Like Christmas" and versions of holiday favorites like "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" and "Santa Claus is Comin' to Town."

Eldredge said in an interview with Billboard this month that he plans to continue making Christmas albums.

"I hope to do 10 more Christmas albums. I would love to do even 40 more years of this. I like stepping into that role as a guy who can deliver joy, because it also gives me great purpose. I just want to brighten somebody's day."

Advertisement

Eldredge was forced to cancel two shows on his Glow Live tour last week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Read More

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53 Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy' Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Movies // 13 minutes ago
'The Northman': Alexander Skarsgard seeks revenge in new trailer
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Alexander Skarsgård is a Viking prince out for revenge in the new trailer for upcoming action drama film, "The Northman."
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
TV // 1 hour ago
Lily Collins: 'Emily in Paris' Season 2 provides 'escapism and joy'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper on "Emily in Paris," discussed Season 2 of the Netflix series on "Good Morning America."
'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'The Music Man' photo shows Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster on Broadway
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster will star in a Broadway revival of "The Music Man" that begins previews Dec. 20.
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Riverdale' star Casey Cott marries Nichola Basara
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Casey Cott, who plays Kevin Keller on "Riverdale," married Nichola Basara at a wedding in Canada with his co-stars in attendance.
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Movies // 2 hours ago
Denis Villeneuve set to be honored at Lumiere Awards
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Director Denis Villeneuve will be honored with the Harold Lloyd Award for filmmaking at the Advanced Imaging Society's 12th annual Lumiere Awards.
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Music // 2 hours ago
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Il Divo singer Carlos Marin died Sunday in Manchester, England, following complications from COVID-19.
WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
WWE: Liv Morgan ambushes Becky Lynch while she's training in new video
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- WWE's Liv Morgan continued her heated rivalry with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch by attacking her at a training facility.
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
The Band Perry's Kimberly Perry announces secret marriage to Johnny Costello
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry announced on Instagram that she has been married to her boyfriend, Johnny Costello, since June.
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
TV // 4 hours ago
LaMonica Garrett celebrates '1883' inclusion of Black cowboys
NEW YORK, Dec. 20 (UPI) -- LaMonica Garrett says he feels honored to play a western wagon train leader in the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1883," because he grew up watching westerns, but didn't see himself reflected in their characters.
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
TV // 4 hours ago
Boba Fett talks business in new 'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Bounty hunter Boba Fett leads the criminal underworld of planet Tatooine in the latest teaser for upcoming "Star Wars" television series, "The Book of Boba Fett."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at 53
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
'Spider-Man' tops North American box office with $253M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement