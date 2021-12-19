Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 19, 2021 / 12:53 PM

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles

By Karen Butler
Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed in Los Angeles
Darrell Caldwell -- the rapper known professionally as Drakeo the Ruler -- has died at the age of 28. File Photo courtesy of Pixnio

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Rapper Drakeo the Ruler, whose real name is Darrell Caldwell, was fatally stabbed backstage at a Los Angeles music festival Saturday night. He was 28.

The Los Angeles Times said Caldwell was attacked by a group of people at about 8:40 p.m.

Advertisement

Variety said the brawl took place at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. concert at the Banc of California Stadium.

TMZ reported the artist was rushed to a nearby hospital, but died of his injuries.

People.com, which also confirmed Caldwell's death, said the music event ended before headliners 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg could perform.

"There was an altercation in the roadway backstage," Live Nation said in a statement. "Out of respect for those involved and in coordination with local authorities, artists and organizers decided not to move forward with remaining sets so the festival was ended an hour early."

The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet.

Caldwell released 10 mixtapes, including Cold Devil, which has been streamed more than 10 million times. His first album, The Truth Hurts, was released in February.

Advertisement

He was also acquitted in 2019 of felony murder and attempted murder charges in the 2016 killing of a 24-year-old man.

Notable deaths of 2021

From left to right, Alex Fernandez Jr. , Vicente Fernandez and Alejandro Fernandez perform a medley of "Te Amare, Caballero, Derrota & Volver Volver" during the 20th annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. Vicente Fernandez died December 12 at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico, at 81. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883' Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19 LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast

Latest Headlines

Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
TV // 2 hours ago
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Tina Fey, Tom Hanks and Kenan Thompson welcomed "Saturday Night Live" guest host Paul Rudd to the sketch-comedy show's 5-Timers Club this weekend.
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
TV // 11 hours ago
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
NEW YORK Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw says he could relate to his character, James Dutton, in the new Paramount+ western "1883" because he, too, is a man who depends on and deeply appreciates the women in his life.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Entertainment News // 11 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale turns 30 and actor Jennifer Beals turns 58, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 19.
Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Queen guitarist Brian May announced on Instagram Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey and Karol G have been booked to perform in New York for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, ABC announced.
No Season 2 for 'Head of the Class' sequel series at HBO Max
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for 'Head of the Class' sequel series at HBO Max
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max has decided not to renew its "Head of the Class" sequel series for a second season.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 1 day ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish turns 20 and filmmaker Steven Spielberg turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 18.
Radio City Rockettes cancel rest of season due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Radio City Rockettes cancel rest of season due to COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Radio City Rockettes on Friday canceled the rest of their "Christmas Spectacular" season at New York's Radio City Music Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" series is landing Feb. 28, FX announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Paul Rudd hosts scaled-down 'SNL' holiday show; Charli XCX drops out
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement