Dec. 19, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals
Keiynan Lonsdale arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" in New York City on May 6, 2019. The actor turns 30 on December 19.

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- King Philip V of Spain in 1683

-- Women's suffrage leader Mary Livermore in 1820

-- Novelist Eleanor Porter in 1868

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ford Frick in 1894

-- Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in 1906

-- French singer Edith Piaf in 1915

-- Country singer Little Jimmy Dickens in 1920

-- Actor Cicely Tyson in 1924

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Kaline in 1934

-- Folk singer Phil Ochs in 1940

-- Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in 1941 (age 80)

-- British rock musician Alvin Lee in 1944

-- Actor Tim Reid in 1944 (age 77)

-- Bluegrass musician John McEuen in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Robert Urich in 1946

-- Actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Robert MacNaughton in 1966 (age 55)

-- Magician Criss Angel, born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, in 1967 (age 54)

-- Model/actor Tyson Beckford in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Alyssa Milano in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Marla Sokoloff in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Annie Murphy in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale in 1991 (age 30)

-- Singer King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, in 1998 (age 23)

File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI

'Brazen': Alyssa Milano searches for answers in new trailer

Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
TV // 30 minutes ago
Tim McGraw: Women are the backbone of '1883'
NEW YORK Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw says he could relate to his character, James Dutton, in the new Paramount+ western "1883" because he, too, is a man who depends on and deeply appreciates the women in his life.
Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Queen guitarist Brian May announced on Instagram Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast
Entertainment News // 14 hours ago
LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey to sing on New Year's Rockin' Eve broadcast
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Chloe, Journey and Karol G have been booked to perform in New York for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022, ABC announced.
No Season 2 for 'Head of the Class' sequel series at HBO Max
TV // 19 hours ago
No Season 2 for 'Head of the Class' sequel series at HBO Max
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- HBO Max has decided not to renew its "Head of the Class" sequel series for a second season.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Music // 19 hours ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele's "30" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Singer Billie Eilish turns 20 and filmmaker Steven Spielberg turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 18.
Radio City Rockettes cancel rest of season due to COVID-19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Radio City Rockettes cancel rest of season due to COVID-19
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Radio City Rockettes on Friday canceled the rest of their "Christmas Spectacular" season at New York's Radio City Music Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Better Things' final season premieres Feb. 28 on FX, Hulu
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The fifth and final season of Pamela Adlon's "Better Things" series is landing Feb. 28, FX announced Friday.
Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg to close the year with '2021 and Done' special
TV // 1 day ago
Kevin Hart, Snoop Dogg to close the year with '2021 and Done' special
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg are set to say goodbye to the past year with Peacock's "2021 and Done" special, which arrives on Dec. 28.
NCT 127 visit island in 'Amino Acid' music video
Music // 1 day ago
NCT 127 visit island in 'Amino Acid' music video
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 released a video for "Amino Acid," a song from the "Analog Trip NCT 127: Escape from Magic Island" soundtrack.
