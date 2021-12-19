Famous birthdays for Dec. 19: Keiynan Lonsdale, Jennifer Beals

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- King Philip V of Spain in 1683
-- Women's suffrage leader Mary Livermore in 1820
-- Novelist Eleanor Porter in 1868
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ford Frick in 1894
-- Soviet President Leonid Brezhnev in 1906
-- French singer Edith Piaf in 1915
-- Country singer Little Jimmy Dickens in 1920
-- Actor Cicely Tyson in 1924
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Kaline in 1934
-- Folk singer Phil Ochs in 1940
-- Former South Korean President Lee Myung-bak in 1941 (age 80)
-- British rock musician Alvin Lee in 1944
-- Actor Tim Reid in 1944 (age 77)
-- Bluegrass musician John McEuen in 1945 (age 76)
-- Actor Robert Urich in 1946
-- Actor Jennifer Beals in 1963 (age 58)
-- Actor Robert MacNaughton in 1966 (age 55)
-- Magician Criss Angel, born Christopher Nicholas Sarantakos, in 1967 (age 54)
-- Model/actor Tyson Beckford in 1970 (age 51)
-- Actor Alyssa Milano in 1972 (age 49)
-- Actor Jake Gyllenhaal in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Marla Sokoloff in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Annie Murphy in 1986 (age 35)
-- Actor Keiynan Lonsdale in 1991 (age 30)
-- Singer King Princess, born Mikaela Straus, in 1998 (age 23)