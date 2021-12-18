Advertisement
Dec. 18, 2021 / 1:17 PM

Queen guitarist Brian May tests positive for COVID-19

"It has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK," he said.

By Karen Butler
Brian May announced Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Queen guitarist Brian May announced on Instagram Saturday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Yep. The shocking day finally came for me," the 74-year-old musician posted, alongside photos of an at-home test.

"The dreaded double red line. And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I'm OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas. With love - Bri"

The post has already gotten more than 200,000 "likes."

May co-founded the rock band Queen in 1970 with Roger Taylor and the late Freddie Mercury. The group is known for its songs "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Another One Bites the Dust."

May and Taylor have been touring in recent years with singer Adam Lambert under the name Queen+

