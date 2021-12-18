Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1863
-- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1878
-- Swiss modernist painter Paul Klee in 1879
-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tyrus "Ty" Cobb in 1886
-- Actor Betty Grable in 1916
-- Actor Ossie Davis in 1917
-- Chef Jacques Pepin in 1935 (age 86)
-- Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in 1943 (age 78)
-- South African activist Steve Biko in 1946
-- Film director Steven Spielberg in 1946 (age 75)
-- Movie critic/historian Leonard Maltin in 1950 (age 71)
-- Actor Ray Liotta in 1954 (age 67)
-- Actor Brad Pitt in 1963 (age 58)
-- Wrestler/actor Steve Austin in 1964 (age 57)
-- Rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, in 1970
-- Singer Sia Kate Isobelle Furler in 1975 (age 46)
-- Actor Josh Dallas in 1978 (age 43)
-- Actor Katie Holmes in 1978 (age 43)
-- Singer Christina Aguilera in 1980 (age 41)
-- Actor Ashley Benson in 1989 (age 32)
-- Singer Billie Eilish in 2001 (age 20)
-- Actor Isabella Cramp in 2004 (age 17)