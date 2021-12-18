Trending
Dec. 18, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 18: Billie Eilish, Steven Spielberg

By UPI Staff
Billie Eilish and Steven Spielberg attend LACMA's Art+Film 10th Annual gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 6. Eilish turns 20 and Spielberg turns 75 on December 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Austro-Hungarian Archduke Franz Ferdinand in 1863

-- Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in 1878

-- Swiss modernist painter Paul Klee in 1879

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tyrus "Ty" Cobb in 1886

-- Actor Betty Grable in 1916

-- Actor Ossie Davis in 1917

-- Chef Jacques Pepin in 1935 (age 86)

-- Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in 1943 (age 78)

-- South African activist Steve Biko in 1946

-- Film director Steven Spielberg in 1946 (age 75)

-- Movie critic/historian Leonard Maltin in 1950 (age 71)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

-- Actor Ray Liotta in 1954 (age 67)

-- Actor Brad Pitt in 1963 (age 58)

-- Wrestler/actor Steve Austin in 1964 (age 57)

-- Rapper DMX, born Earl Simmons, in 1970

-- Singer Sia Kate Isobelle Furler in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Josh Dallas in 1978 (age 43)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
-- Actor Katie Holmes in 1978 (age 43)

-- Singer Christina Aguilera in 1980 (age 41)

-- Actor Ashley Benson in 1989 (age 32)

-- Singer Billie Eilish in 2001 (age 20)

-- Actor Isabella Cramp in 2004 (age 17)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

