Dec. 17, 2021 / 12:17 PM

What to stream this weekend: 'The Witcher' S2, '1883'

By Wade Sheridan
"The Witcher" star Henry Cavill attends the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" on July 22, 2018. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Witcher returns for its second season, Yellowstone prequel series 1883 goes back to the past and Paul Rudd is the guest host of Saturday Night Live this weekend.

In addition, Mahershala Ali has a terminal illness in Swan Song, Chloë Grace Moretz is trying to survive amid a war with artificial intelligence in Mother/Android and Claws enters into its final season.

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be release this weekend.

Film

'Swan Song' -- Apple TV+

Mahershala Ali is a loving husband and father who is terminally ill in Swan Song, which premieres Friday on Apple TV+. Ali's Cameron is offered an alternative solution by his doctor (Glenn Close) to shield his family from grief. Naomie Harris, Awkwafina and Adam Beach also star in the film, from director Benjamin Cleary.

'Mother/Android' -- Hulu

Chloë Grace Moretz is an expecting mother trying to make it to a safe location in Boston as humanity goes to war with artificial intelligence in Mother/Android, which comes Friday to Hulu. Moretz's Georgia and her boyfriend, Sam (Algee Smith), must cross the war-torn No Man's Land to reach Boston. Mattson Tomlin serves as director.

TV

'The Witcher' Season 2 -- Netflix

Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia is back for The Witcher Season 2, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Geralt will be escorting Ciri (Freya Allan), a princess with magical powers, to an old keep of the witchers known as Kaer Morhen. Kim Bodnia, Anya Chalotra, Mimi Ndiweni and Mecia Simson also star.

'With Love' -- Amazon Prime Video

Emeraude Toubia and Mark Indelicato portray siblings Lily and Jorge Diaz, respectively, who are searching for love in this romantic dramedy series, which premieres Friday on Amazon Prime Video. With Love follows the siblings' family over the course of a year with Lily and Diaz weaving in and out of the lives of seemingly unrelated people. Isis King, Vincent Rodriguez III, Todd Grinnell, Rome Flynn, Benito Martinez, Constance Marie, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Desmond Chiam also star.

'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' Season 6 -- Netflix

Netflix presents the sixth and final season of animated series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, which comes to Netflix on Friday. Dominic Toretto's cousin Tony (Tyler Posey) and his team must recover stolen technology from a thief. Professional wrestler Paul Wight, Danny Trejo, Jimmy Tatro and Similce Diesel return as voice guest stars.

'Saturday Night Live' with Paul Rudd -- NBC

Paul Rudd is guest hosting the last installment of Saturday Night Live for 2021, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST. Charli XCX will be the musical guest. This marks Rudd's fifth time hosting.

'1883' -- Paramount+

Country music couple Tim McGraw and Faith Hill star in Yellowstone prequel series 1883, which arrives Sunday on Paramount+. The pair star as James and Margaret Dutton, ancestors to the modern day Dutton family of Yellowstone. The family is headed to Montana where they will face multiple dangers. Sam Elliot, Isabel May, Billy Bob Thornton and LaMonica Garrett also star.

'Claws' Season 4 -- TNT

Claws begins its fourth and final season on Sunday, which airs at 9 p.m. EST on TNT. Niecy Nash stars Desna Simms, the ringleader of a crew of manicurists and money launderers. Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau and Dean Norris.

Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021 Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

