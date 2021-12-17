Trending
Dec. 17, 2021 / 2:32 PM

Radio City Rockettes cancel Friday shows due to COVID-19

By Wade Sheridan
The Radio City Rockettes rehearse for the 2019 "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" show in 2019. The group canceled all of their Friday shows due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- The Radio City Rockettes have canceled four Christmas Spectacular shows set for Friday at New York's Radio City Music Hall due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the dance group.

"We apologize for the inconvenience and will make announcements about future shows as soon as possible," the official Twitter account for the Rockettes said. "Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase."

The Radio City Rockettes were set to perform their annual Christmas Spectacular show at 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. EST.

Radio City Music Hall requires that guests ages 12 and older provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend events. Children ages 5 to 11 can attend events with a vaccinated adult and are required to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Broadway's Moulin Rouge! also canceled its Friday show due to a positive COVID-19 test from within the show's company.

