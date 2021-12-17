Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022

1/5
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play Marty and Wendy Byrde on the Netflix series "Ozark." Photo courtesy of Netflix
Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Brazen, a murder mystery film starring Alyssa Milano, and new seasons of Ozark and Too Hot to Handle in January.
The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month.
Here's a full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke (Netflix Original)
The Hook Up Plan Season 3 (Netflix Original)
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go with It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Jan. 4
Action Pack (Netflix Original)
Jan. 5
Four to Dinner (Netflix Original)
Rebelde (Netflix Original)
Jan. 6
The Club Part 2 (Netflix Original)
The Wasteland (Netflix Original)
Jan. 7
Hype House (Netflix Original)
Johnny Test Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 10
Undercover Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 11
Dear Mother (Netflix Original)
Jan. 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Original)
Jan. 13
Brazen (Netflix Original)
Chosen (Netflix Original)
The Journalist (Netflix Original)
Photocopier (Netflix Original)
Jan. 14
After Life Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Archive 81 (Netflix Original)
Blippi: Adventures
Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt
The House (Netflix Original)
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Original)
This is Not a Comedy (Netflix Original)
Jan. 16
Phantom Thread
Jan. 17
After We Fell
Jan. 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Original)
Jan. 19
El marginal Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Original)
Juanpis González - The Series (Netflix Original)
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Original)
Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Jan. 20
Midnight Asia: Eat - Dance - Dream (Netflix Original)
The Royal Treatment (Netflix Original)
Jan. 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix Original)
My Father's Violin (Netflix Original)
Ozark Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix Original)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Summer Heat (Netflix Original)
That Girl Lay Lay
Jan. 24
Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Original)
Jan. 25
Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Original)
Jan. 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Original)
Jan. 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Original)
Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Original)
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Original)
Home Team (Netflix Original)
In From the Cold (Netflix Original)
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Original)
Coming soon:
All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Original)
I Am Georgina (Netflix Original)
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix Original)
Netflix games coming soon:
Krispee Street
Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story
Arcanium: Rise of Akhan
Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:
Jan. 1
Snowpiercer
Jan. 5
Episodes Seasons 1-5
Jan. 6
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Jan. 10
Hardy Bucks Seasons 1-4
Jan. 11
Betty White: First Lady of Television
Jan. 15
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
Jan. 17
The Bling Ring
Homefront
Jan. 21
The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1-2
Jan. 31
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General's Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island