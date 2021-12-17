Netflix: What's coming and going in January 2022

1/5

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play Marty and Wendy Byrde on the Netflix series "Ozark." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix subscribers can watch Brazen, a murder mystery film starring Alyssa Milano, and new seasons of Ozark and Too Hot to Handle in January. The streaming service released a list of the movies, TV shows, comedy specials and documentaries coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's a full list of what's being added to Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

Chief Daddy 2 - Going for Broke (Netflix Original)

The Hook Up Plan Season 3 (Netflix Original)

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Advertisement

Gremins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go with It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

Jan. 4

Action Pack (Netflix Original)

Jan. 5

Four to Dinner (Netflix Original)

Rebelde (Netflix Original)

Jan. 6

The Club Part 2 (Netflix Original)

The Wasteland (Netflix Original)

Jan. 7

Hype House (Netflix Original)

Johnny Test Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 10

Undercover Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 11

Dear Mother (Netflix Original)

Jan. 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Original)

Jan. 13

Brazen (Netflix Original)

Chosen (Netflix Original)

The Journalist (Netflix Original)

Advertisement

Photocopier (Netflix Original)

Jan. 14

After Life Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Archive 81 (Netflix Original)

Blippi: Adventures

Blippi's School Supply Scavenger Hunt

The House (Netflix Original)

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Original)

This is Not a Comedy (Netflix Original)

Jan. 16

Phantom Thread

Jan. 17

After We Fell

Jan. 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Original)

Jan. 19

El marginal Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Original)

Juanpis González - The Series (Netflix Original)

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Original)

Too Hot to Handle Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Jan. 20

Midnight Asia: Eat - Dance - Dream (Netflix Original)

The Royal Treatment (Netflix Original)

Jan. 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich: The Edge of War (Netflix Original)

My Father's Violin (Netflix Original)

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 (Netflix Original)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Original)

Summer Heat (Netflix Original)

That Girl Lay Lay

Jan. 24

Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Original)

Jan. 25

Ada Twist, Scientist Season 2 (Netflix Original)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Original)

Jan. 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Original)

Jan. 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Original)

Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Original)

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Original)

Advertisement

Home Team (Netflix Original)

In From the Cold (Netflix Original)

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window (Netflix Original)

Coming soon:

All of Us Are Dead (Netflix Original)

I Am Georgina (Netflix Original)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix Original)

Netflix games coming soon:

Krispee Street

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcanium: Rise of Akhan

Here's the full list of what's leaving Netflix in January:

Jan. 1

Snowpiercer

Jan. 5

Episodes Seasons 1-5

Jan. 6

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Jan. 10

Hardy Bucks Seasons 1-4

Jan. 11

Betty White: First Lady of Television

Jan. 15

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

Jan. 17

The Bling Ring

Homefront

Jan. 21

The Shannara Chronicles Seasons 1-2

Jan. 31

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General's Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island