Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022

Hilary Duff stars in the new Hulu series "How I Met Your Father." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch How I Met Your Father, a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, and new seasons of The Bachelor and Black-ish in January. The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month. Advertisement

Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:

Jan. 1

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest

Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022

Black Ink Crew Season 4

The Challenge Season 33

Dark Side of the 90s Season 1

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8

Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1

Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1

10,000 BC

(500) Days of Summer

A Night at the Roxbury

A Soldier's Story

Alfie

All the Right Moves

Amistad

An Officer and a Gentleman

Astro Boy

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

Big Top Pee-Wee

Black Rain

Black Sunday

Case 39

Charlie's Angels (2000)

The Collection

Commando

Coneheads

Courage Under Fire

Coyote Ugly

Crime Story

Date Night

Devil in a Blue Dress

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star

Dolphin Tale 2

The Duchess

Dunston Checks In

Escape from Alcatraz

Falling for Figaro

Fire in the Sky

The Foot Fist Way

Forces of Nature

Fred Claus

Furry Vengeance

G.I. Jane

Georgia Rule

Gimme Shelter

The Haunting

Head of State

Heartburn

Hidalgo

Hitman: Agent 47

Home for the Holidays

Hondo

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Hotel for Dogs

Hugo

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

Jacob's Ladder

The King of Comedy

Labios Rojos

Last of the Mohicans

Lifeguard

Look Who's Talking Too

Look Who's Talking Now

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Midnight in Paris

Moulin Rouge!

New Year's Eve

Nick of Time

Norm of the North

Once Upon a Time in the West

Open Range

Ordinary People

Panic Room

Paranormal Activity

Paycheck

The Perfect Storm

Phenomenon

Prophecy

Real Genius

Red Eye

Red Riding Hood

Resident Evil

Revolutionary Road

The Sandlot

Semi-Pro

Sense and Sensibility

Seven

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Sinister

The Soloist

Space Jam

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Insurrection

The Stepford Wives

Sydney White

Three Days of the Condor

The Three Stooges

The Two Faces of January

What a Girl Wants

What About Bob?

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

When in Rome

Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!

Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling

Wuthering Heights

Jan. 2

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married

Jan. 3

Next Level Chef Series Premiere

The Year of the Everlasting Storm

Jan. 4

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere

The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere

The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere

Kenan Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 5

Abbot Elementary Season 1 New Episodes

Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere

This is Us Season 6 Premiere

Jan. 6

Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere

Jan. 7

The Amazing Race Seasons 30-31

Survivor Season 37

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere

Women of the Movement Series Premiere

Pharma Bro

Jan. 9

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11

Jan. 10

The Golden Palace Complete Series

Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere

Pivoting Series Premiere

Ailey

Black Bear

Jan. 11

I'm Your Man

Jan. 13

Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Hulu Original)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 Premiere

My Best Friend's Girl

Jan. 14

Sex Appeal

Bergman Island

Jan. 15

Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B

Bad Rap

Main Street

Marjorie Prime

Rewind

Serious Moonlight

Sprinter

Woman Thou Art Loosed

Zero Days

Jan. 17

Georgetown

Jan. 18

How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Jan. 19

Darwin's Game Season 1

The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1

Your Lie in April Season 1

Jan. 20

The Estate

Jan. 21

Single Drunk Female Series Premiere

Jan. 22

American Night

Jan. 25

Promised Land Series Premiere

Jan. 26

Dirty Grandpa

Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)

Jan. 27

Mayday

Jan. 28

Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere

Jan. 29

Stop and Go

Jan. 30

Burden of Truth Season 4

Small Engine Repair

Jan. 31

Monarch Series Premiere

Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:

Jan. 1

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

Jan. 3

Maggie's Plan

Jan. 4

Barton Fink

The Detective

Don't Bother to Knock

Jane Eyre

Laura

Niagara

Jan. 8

In a World...

Jan. 10

I'm Your Man

Jan. 12

I Wake Up Screaming

Night and the City

Panic in the Streets

Violent Saturday

Jan. 14

Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love

Jan. 21

The Tax Collector

Jan. 25

What to Expect When You're Expecting

Jan. 31

A Christmas Wedding Tail

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Alex Cross

All the Right Moves

Alpha & Omega

Amistad

Armageddon

The Bank Job

The Beach

Beautiful Creatures

Beauty & The Briefcase

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Black Swan

Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Boys Don't Cry

Boyz N' The Hood

Charlie's Angels

Christmas Cupid

The Comedian

Commando

Coneheads

Days of Heaven

Desperately Seeking Santa

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

Elektra

Elena Undone

Free Fall

French Postcards

Gayby

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas

Gulliver's Travels

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral

Holiday in Handcuffs

Holidaze

Hugo

Hurricane Bianca

Jingle All the Way

Just Charlie

King Arthur

Kingpin

Last of the Mohicans

Love Potion No. 9

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

The Mistle-Tones

Mr. Holland's Opus

Never Been Kissed

New Year's Eve

No Sleep 'til Christmas

Panic Room

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

The Perfect Storm

Pit Stop

Plaza Suite

Real Genius

Resident Evil

Same Time, Next Christmas

Santa Baby: Christmas Maybe

Santa's Little Helper

Sense and Sensibility

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Shane

Six Days, Seven Nights,

Snow

Snow 2: Brain Freeze

Sordid Lives

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?

Were the World Mine

What About Bob?