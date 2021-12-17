Hulu: What's coming and going in January 2022

1/5
Hilary Duff stars in the new Hulu series "How I Met Your Father." File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Hulu subscribers can watch How I Met Your Father, a sequel to How I Met Your Mother, and new seasons of The Bachelor and Black-ish in January.
The streaming service shared a list of the movies, TV shows, documentaries and specials coming and going next month.
Here's the full list of what's being added to Hulu in January:
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Anniversary Special
Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest
Fox's New Year's Eve Live 2022
Black Ink Crew Season 4
The Challenge Season 33
Dark Side of the 90s Season 1
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8
Vice Versa: Chyna Season 1
Vice Versa: College $ports Inc. Season 1
10,000 BC
(500) Days of Summer
A Night at the Roxbury
A Soldier's Story
Alfie
All the Right Moves
Amistad
An Officer and a Gentleman
Astro Boy
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
Big Top Pee-Wee
Black Rain
Black Sunday
Case 39
Charlie's Angels (2000)
The Collection
Commando
Coneheads
Courage Under Fire
Coyote Ugly
Crime Story
Date Night
Devil in a Blue Dress
Diary of a Wimpy Kid
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale 2
The Duchess
Dunston Checks In
Escape from Alcatraz
Falling for Figaro
Fire in the Sky
The Foot Fist Way
Forces of Nature
Fred Claus
Furry Vengeance
G.I. Jane
Georgia Rule
Gimme Shelter
The Haunting
Head of State
Heartburn
Hidalgo
Hitman: Agent 47
Home for the Holidays
Hondo
Hot Shots! Part Deux
Hotel for Dogs
Hugo
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
Jacob's Ladder
The King of Comedy
Labios Rojos
Last of the Mohicans
Lifeguard
Look Who's Talking Too
Look Who's Talking Now
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
Midnight in Paris
Moulin Rouge!
New Year's Eve
Nick of Time
Norm of the North
Once Upon a Time in the West
Open Range
Ordinary People
Panic Room
Paranormal Activity
Paycheck
The Perfect Storm
Phenomenon
Prophecy
Real Genius
Red Eye
Red Riding Hood
Resident Evil
Revolutionary Road
The Sandlot
Semi-Pro
Sense and Sensibility
Seven
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Sinister
The Soloist
Space Jam
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Insurrection
The Stepford Wives
Sydney White
Three Days of the Condor
The Three Stooges
The Two Faces of January
What a Girl Wants
What About Bob?
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
When in Rome
Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!
Without a Paddle: Nature's Calling
Wuthering Heights
Jan. 2
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married
Jan. 3
Next Level Chef Series Premiere
The Year of the Everlasting Storm
Jan. 4
9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Premiere
The Bachelor Season 26 Premiere
The Cleaning Lady Series Premiere
Kenan Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 5
Abbot Elementary Season 1 New Episodes
Judge Steve Harvey Series Premiere
This is Us Season 6 Premiere
Jan. 6
Black-ish Season 8 Premiere
I Can See Your Voice Season 2 Premiere
Jan. 7
The Amazing Race Seasons 30-31
Survivor Season 37
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer Series Premiere
Women of the Movement Series Premiere
Pharma Bro
Jan. 9
Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11
Jan. 10
The Golden Palace Complete Series
Call Me Kat Season 2 Premiere
Pivoting Series Premiere
Ailey
Black Bear
Jan. 11
I'm Your Man
Jan. 13
Madagascar: A Little Wild Season 6 (Hulu Original)
Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest Season 2 Premiere
My Best Friend's Girl
Jan. 14
Sex Appeal
Bergman Island
Jan. 15
Dark Side of the Ring Season 3B
Bad Rap
Main Street
Marjorie Prime
Rewind
Serious Moonlight
Sprinter
Woman Thou Art Loosed
Zero Days
Jan. 17
Georgetown
Jan. 18
How I Met Your Father Two-Episode Series Premiere (Hulu Original)
Jan. 19
Darwin's Game Season 1
The Irregular at Magic High School Season 1
Your Lie in April Season 1
Jan. 20
The Estate
Jan. 21
Single Drunk Female Series Premiere
Jan. 22
American Night
Jan. 25
Promised Land Series Premiere
Jan. 26
Dirty Grandpa
Dirty Grandpa (Unrated)
Jan. 27
Mayday
Jan. 28
Grown-ish Season 4B Premiere
Jan. 29
Stop and Go
Jan. 30
Burden of Truth Season 4
Small Engine Repair
Jan. 31
Monarch Series Premiere
Here's the full list of what's leaving Hulu in January:
Jan. 1
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
Jan. 3
Maggie's Plan
Jan. 4
Barton Fink
The Detective
Don't Bother to Knock
Jane Eyre
Laura
Niagara
Jan. 8
In a World...
Jan. 10
I'm Your Man
Jan. 12
I Wake Up Screaming
Night and the City
Panic in the Streets
Violent Saturday
Jan. 14
Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love
Jan. 21
The Tax Collector
Jan. 25
What to Expect When You're Expecting
Jan. 31
A Christmas Wedding Tail
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Alex Cross
All the Right Moves
Alpha & Omega
Amistad
Armageddon
The Bank Job
The Beach
Beautiful Creatures
Beauty & The Briefcase
Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son
Black Swan
Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan
Boys Don't Cry
Boyz N' The Hood
Charlie's Angels
Christmas Cupid
The Comedian
Commando
Coneheads
Days of Heaven
Desperately Seeking Santa
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dora and the Lost City of Gold
Elektra
Elena Undone
Free Fall
French Postcards
Gayby
Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas
Gulliver's Travels
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral
Holiday in Handcuffs
Holidaze
Hugo
Hurricane Bianca
Jingle All the Way
Just Charlie
King Arthur
Kingpin
Last of the Mohicans
Love Potion No. 9
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World
The Mistle-Tones
Mr. Holland's Opus
Never Been Kissed
New Year's Eve
No Sleep 'til Christmas
Panic Room
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
The Perfect Storm
Pit Stop
Plaza Suite
Real Genius
Resident Evil
Same Time, Next Christmas
Santa Baby: Christmas Maybe
Santa's Little Helper
Sense and Sensibility
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Shane
Six Days, Seven Nights,
Snow
Snow 2: Brain Freeze
Sordid Lives
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: First Contact
Star Trek: Generations
Star Trek: Insurrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married?
Were the World Mine
What About Bob?