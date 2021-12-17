Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 17, 2021 / 3:00 AM / Updated Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:29 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Eugene Levy, Sarah Paulson

By UPI Staff
1/2
Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Eugene Levy, Sarah Paulson
Eugene Levy arrives for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 19, 2020. The actor turns 75 on December 17. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 85)

File Photo by Stefano Spaziani/UPI

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 85)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 79)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 76)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 75)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 52)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 47)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Advertisement

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 44)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 43)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 27)

File Photo by David Becker/UPI

Read More

Pope Francis says immigration progress 'terribly absent' in visit to Lesbos In Cyprus, Pope Francis urges better relations between Catholic, Orthodox churches

Latest Headlines

'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'
TV // 1 hour ago
'With Love' star Vincent Rodriguez III: 'Love is for everybody'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Vincent Rodriguez III and Emeraude Toubia discuss their Prime Video series "With Love," in which straight and LGBTQ+ characters of different ethnicities look for love and bond over family.
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
TV // 13 hours ago
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' reboot heading to Peacock on Feb. 13
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Peacock's upcoming reboot of "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" titled "Bel-Air," will be premiering on Feb. 13, Super Bowl Sunday.
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
TV // 14 hours ago
'Yellowjackets' scores second season
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday it has renewed "Yellowjackets" for a second season, ahead of the season finale on Jan. 16.
'Minions: The Rise of Gru': Otto goes an epic tricycle journey in new teaser
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Minions: The Rise of Gru': Otto goes an epic tricycle journey in new teaser
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Minion Otto travels long miles on a tricycle in the new teaser trailer for "Minions: The Rise of Gru."
Twice cancels first show of '4th World Tour III'
Music // 14 hours ago
Twice cancels first show of '4th World Tour III'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice has canceled its Dec. 24 offline concert in Seoul due to COVID-19 restrictions.
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
TV // 15 hours ago
'Severance' trailer: Adam Scott stars in Ben Stiller thriller series
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "Severance," a new sci-fi series starring Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro and Christopher Walken, is coming to Apple TV+.
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
TV // 15 hours ago
PaleyFest LA 2022 to feature 'This is Us,' 'Better Call Saul,' 'Riverdale'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- PaleyFest LA is returning in 2022 with an in-person event that will feature the casts and creative teams of "This is Us," "Better Call Saul" and "Riverdale."
Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will continue to host and executive produce the ABC special "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve."
Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
Entertainment News // 16 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- "WAP" rapper Megan Thee Stallion will create a new series and other projects for Netflix.
'The Lost City': Channing Tatum tries to save Sandra Bullock in new trailer
Movies // 16 hours ago
'The Lost City': Channing Tatum tries to save Sandra Bullock in new trailer
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock is a famous author who is kidnapped in the first trailer for upcoming action comedy, "The Lost City."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jason Hitch dies at 45
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Jeff Garlin exits 'The Goldbergs' after investigation into misconduct claims
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Ben Affleck addresses Howard Stern interview: 'The exact opposite of who I am'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Jewel wins Season 6 of 'Masked Singer'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement