Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Eugene Levy, Sarah Paulson

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760
-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873
-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913
-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 85)
-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 85)
-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942
-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 79)
-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 76)
-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 76)
-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 75)
-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 72)
-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 68)
-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 68)
-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 52)
-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 52)
-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 47)
-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 47)
-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 46)
-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 44)
-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 43)
-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 34)
-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 28)
-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 27)