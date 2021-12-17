Famous birthdays for Dec. 17: Eugene Levy, Sarah Paulson

1/2

-- American Revolutionary War soldier Deborah Sampson, who fought as a man under the alias Robert Shurtlieff, in 1760

-- English writer Ford Madox Ford in 1873

-- Ice cream businessman Burt Baskin in 1913

-- Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, in 1936 (age 85)

-- British singer/actor Tommy Steele in 1936 (age 85)

-- Blues musician Paul Butterfield in 1942

-- Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in 1942 (age 79)

-- Political commentator Chris Matthews in 1945 (age 76)

-- Actor Ernie Hudson in 1945 (age 76)

-- Comedian Eugene Levy in 1946 (age 75)

-- British rock singer Paul Rodgers in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Bill Pullman in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Barry Livingston in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Laurie Holden in 1969 (age 52)

-- MMA fighter Chuck Liddell in 1969 (age 52)

-- Actor Sarah Paulson in 1974 (age 47)

-- Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Milla Jovovich in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Katheryn Winnick in 1977 (age 44)

-- Boxer/politician/entertainer Manny Pacquiao in 1978 (age 43)

-- Whistle-blower Chelsea Manning, born Bradley Manning, in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Kiersey Clemons in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Nat Wolff in 1994 (age 27)