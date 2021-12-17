Trending
Dec. 17, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo says unborn twins are a girl and boy

By Annie Martin
Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting a daughter and son with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. File Photo by Alessandro Di Marco/EPA-EFE

Dec. 17 (UPI) -- Cristiano Ronaldo says his unborn twins are a girl and a boy.

The 36-year-old Portuguese soccer star is expecting a daughter and son with his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo shared the news in a video Thursday on Instagram. The clip shows his younger children pop two balloons, one filled with pink confetti and one containing blue confetti.

"Where life begins and love never ends #blessed," he captioned the post.

Ronaldo's Manchester United teammate Marcus Rashford was among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congratulations brother," Rashford wrote.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have one other child together, 4-year-old daughter Alana. Ronaldo also has 4-year-old fraternal twins, Eva and Mateo, who were born via a surrogate, and an 11-year-old son, Cristiano Jr.,

Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced in October that they are expecting twins.

"Delighted to announce we are expecting twins," Ronaldo said on Instagram. "Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed."

Rodriguez is the subject of the new Netflix docuseries I am Georgina, which explores her personal and professional life. The series is coming soon to Netflix.

