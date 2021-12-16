Zendaya shares photos of Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'

1/5

Zendaya attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Zendaya is showing her support for her rumored boyfriend, Tom Holland. The 25-year-old actress dedicated a post to Holland, her Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star, on Wednesday amid dating rumors. Advertisement

Zendaya shared a photo of Holland on the Spider-Man set and a throwback photo of the actor wearing a Spider-Man costume as a kid.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote, adding a heart symbol.

Zendaya and Holland play MJ Jones and Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, in the Spider-Man reboot film series. The pair first starred together in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019).

Advertisement

Zendaya and Holland fueled dating rumors when they were spotted kissing in Los Angeles in July. Holland called Zendaya "My MJ" while celebrating the actress' birthday in September.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when your up xxx," he wrote on Instagram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens in theaters Friday. Holland will also star in Uncharted, a new film based on the Naughty Dog video games.

