Dec. 16, 2021 / 12:36 PM

Ryan Seacrest extends deal to host 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Ryan Seacrest will continue to host and executive produce the ABC special "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Ryan Seacrest will continue to host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve for years to come.

The 46-year-old television and radio personality has signed a multi-year deal extension with MRC Live & Alternative to host and executive produce the ABC special.

2021 will mark Seacrest's 17th year as host and the special's 50th anniversary. This year's show will air Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

"It's been a privilege to spend the last 17 years ringing in the new year on Times Square with friends in person and at home," Seacrest said. "I'm looking forward to continuing the traditions and making new memories as we go into this next chapter."

"I'm grateful I get to do what I love every year and collaborate with the best-in-class teams at MRC and ABC on this annual event," he added.

MRC Live & Alternative president Adam Stotsky praised Seacrest as "a singular talent."

"His consistent passion for entertainment coupled with his profound business, pop culture and audience insight, make Ryan one of the most prolific talents in the industry," Stotsky said. "This year as we look to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, MRC is thrilled to extend our partnership with Ryan who has been integral to the show's legacy and dominance year after year."

Seacrest first joined the special in 2005 after creator and original host Dick Clark had a stroke. Clark served as co-host until his death in 2012.

This year, Seacrest will host the New York special in Times Square. Billy Porter and Ciara will host the New Orleans and Los Angeles celebrations, respectively.

