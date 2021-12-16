Trending
Dec. 16, 2021 / 11:59 AM

Megan Thee Stallion signs first-look deal with Netflix

By Annie Martin
"Megan Thee Stallion will create a new series and other projects for Netflix. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion has landed her own Netflix deal.

The 26-year-old rapper has signed a first-look deal with Netflix and will create a new series and other projects for the streaming service.

Megan Thee Stallion will create and executive produce the series, which is believed to be a comedy.

"I've always had a passion for telling creative and entertaining stories, so I'm thrilled about this partnership with Netflix," she said in a statement. "Venturing into production is the next step in my journey as an entrepreneur and I can't wait to bring all my ideas to life and for my Hotties to watch."

Netflix head of comedy Tracey Pakosta praised Megan Thee Stallion as "a multi-talented creative force who has consistently made her mark on culture."

"She's always growing and evolving as an artist, and we're thrilled that she's making a home at Netflix for this next chapter in her journey," Pakosta added.

Megan Thee Stallion has appeared on Saturday Night Live and the reality competition series Legendary. She also had a guest role on the NBC series Good Girls.

As a musical artist, Megan Thee Stallion is known for the singles ""Hot Girl Summer" featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla Sign, "Savage" and "WAP" with Nicki Minaj. She released her debut studio album, Good News, in November 2020.

