Famous birthdays for Dec. 16: Krysten Ritter, Lesley Stahl

1/3

Krysten Ritter arrives on the red carpet for the 91st annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 24, 2019. The actor turns 40 on December 16. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485

-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770

-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775

-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866

-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901

-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917

-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928

-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 83)

-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938

-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 80)

File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI

-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947

-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 58)

File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI

Advertisement

-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 28)