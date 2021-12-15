Ubisoft announces remake of classic stealth game 'Splinter Cell'

Third Echelon stand by.... A Splinter Cell remake is underway at @UbisoftToronto. Learn more about the project and how you could join the team:https://t.co/XOeGAfS7ac pic.twitter.com/9gqZEJ9OyJ— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) December 15, 2021

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Publisher Ubisoft announced on Wednesday that it is developing a remake of classic stealth video game Splinter Cell from 2002.

Ubisoft Toronto is developing the remake, which will be rebuilt from the ground up using the company's Snowdrop graphics engine.

Snowdrop is currently being used to develop Ubisoft's upcoming open-world Star Wars video game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Ubisoft says the graphics engine will allow Splinter Cell to have new-generation visuals, gameplay, dynamic lighting and shadows.

Splinter Cell, which was released under Ubisoft's Tom Clancy banner, was a stealth action video game where players took on the role of black ops agent Sam Fisher to carry out espionage missions.

The title was known for its stealth gameplay, use of night-vision googles and lighting systems that allowed players to hide in the shadows.

The original Splinter Cell spawned multiple sequels with the last one, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist, arriving in 2013.

Ubisoft also uploaded a retrospective video on the first Splinter Cell that features interviews with the game's developers.