Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:53 AM

Rachel Brosnahan to star in Audible podcast series 'The Miranda Obsession'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Rachel Brosnahan to star in Audible podcast series 'The Miranda Obsession'
Rachel Brosnahan joined Audible podcast series "The Miranda Obsession." Milo Ventimiglia and Josh Groban also star. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Rachel Brosnahan is set to star in and executive produce a new podcast drama series coming to Audible titled The Miranda Obsession.

The series, inspired by the true story of Hollywood enigma Miranda Grosvenor, is being penned by Jen Silverman (Tales of the City).

Brosnahan will portray Grosvenor, who was able to get powerful men in Hollywood to fall in love with her over the phone in the early 1980s.

Co-stars include Milo Ventimiglia as Richard Perry, Josh Groban as Billy Joel, John Benjamin Hickey as Buck Henry, Harry Lloyd as Brian McNally and Morgan Spector as Paul Schraeder.

The Miranda Obsession is in production and will arrive in April 28, 2022. The podcast represents the first project for Audible from the collaboration between Vice Studios and Wingate Media.

"I was completely captivated by the story of Miranda and her intimate relationships with some of Hollywood's most powerful male players. Not only did she hold her own, but she curated a fantasy on the other end of the telephone and drew men into her design with words alone," Brosnahan said in a statement.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Audible, Vice Studios and Wingate Media to bring Miranda's compelling story to listeners all over the world," Brosnahan said.

Brosnahan is best known for portraying the title character in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is returning for a fourth season on Feb. 18.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February

