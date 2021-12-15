Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 15, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 15: Michelle Dockery, Don Johnson

By UPI Staff
Famous birthdays for Dec. 15: Michelle Dockery, Don Johnson
Michelle Dockery arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. The actor turns 40 on December 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

Advertisement

-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37

-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832

-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892

-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer

-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933

-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 72)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 39)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 24)

Advertisement

-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 22)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Read More

'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO Teresa Palmer defends vampire/witch baby in 'Discovery of Witches' Season 3

Latest Headlines

Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix explores the life and career of soccer star Neymar Jr. in the new teaser trailer for upcoming documentary series, The Perfect Chaos.
NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video
Music // 13 hours ago
NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT released the album "Universe" and an uplifting music video for the single "Beautiful."
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Selena' selected for National Film Registry
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,' 'Selena' selected for National Film Registry
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," "Selena," "The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring," "Wall-E" and more were selected for inclusion in the National Film Registry Tuesday by The Library of Congress.
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
TV // 14 hours ago
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Raising Dion," a superhero series starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young and Michael B. Jordan, will return for a second season in February 2022.
'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January
TV // 14 hours ago
'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "After Life," a black comedy-drama starring Ricky Gervais, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
Nintendo sets new Indie World Showcase livestream for Wednesday
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Nintendo sets new Indie World Showcase livestream for Wednesday
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nintendo has announced that a new Indie World Showcase livestream will take place on Wednesday.
Korn announces new North American tour for 2022
Music // 15 hours ago
Korn announces new North American tour for 2022
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Korn has announced a new North American tour in support of their upcoming album titled "Requiem."
Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Movies // 15 hours ago
Nicole Kidman to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Awards
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman will receive the Career Achievement Award for her performance in "Being the Ricardos" at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' trailer: Michelle Yeoh takes on evil in multiverse
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once," a sci-fi film starring Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and James Hong, will open in theaters in March 2022.
Jordan Fisher, wife Ellie expecting baby boy
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Jordan Fisher, wife Ellie expecting baby boy
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Liv and Maddie" and "To All the Boys" actor Jordan Fisher is expecting his first child, a son, with his wife, Ellie Fisher.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement