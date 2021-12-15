Famous birthdays for Dec. 15: Michelle Dockery, Don Johnson

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
|Advertisement
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37
-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832
-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892
-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer
-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933
-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 82)
-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 72)
-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 58)
-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 53)
-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 42)
-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 40)
-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 39)
-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 38)
-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 30)
-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 24)
-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 22)