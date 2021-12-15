Famous birthdays for Dec. 15: Michelle Dockery, Don Johnson

Michelle Dockery arrives for the the 23rd annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on January 29, 2017. The actor turns 40 on December 15. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37

-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832

-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892

-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer

-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933

-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 82)

-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 24)

-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 22)