Brock Davies thinks James Kennedy is growing as a person

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Brock Davies thinks his Vanderpump Rules co-star James Kennedy is growing as a person.

The television personality said on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that Kennedy is committed to his self-improvement.

Vanderpump Rules has shown Kennedy's struggles with sobriety and conflicts with others. On WWHL, Davies was asked if he thinks Kennedy is truly committed to working on his "anger problems."

"I don't think it's all for show," Davies said. "I mean, I'm new to this season, right? I go back and see James in his prime, I guess you could definitely say he's worked on himself."

"I look forward to seeing him work on himself some more," he added. "He's getting held accountable, you know? So he's going to grow."

Kennedy celebrated two years of sobriety in July.

"IM 2 YEARS SOBER TODAY thank you everyone that has supported me and my journey so far. Here's to many more years alcohol free #forlife (to anyone struggling trust me the light at the end is brighter then anything I could of imagined. and if I can do it you can too)," he wrote on Instagram.

Kennedy and his fiancé, Raquel Leviss, confirmed this month that they ended their engagement.

Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval reacted to the split on WWHL last week, with Madix saying she was "absolutely floored" by the news.

Vanderpump Rules returned for a ninth season on Bravo in September. The reality series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.