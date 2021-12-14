Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 14, 2021 / 10:07 AM

Jenna Dewan enjoys birthday getaway with Steve Kazee

By Annie Martin
1/5
Jenna Dewan enjoys birthday getaway with Steve Kazee
Jenna Dewan shared photos from her desert vacation with her fiancé, Steve Kazee. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jenna Dewan is enjoying a birthday getaway with her fiancé, Steve Kazee.

Dewan, who celebrated her 41st birthday Dec. 3, shared photos Monday from her desert vacation with Kazee.

Advertisement

One of the pictures shows Dewan posing with Kazee in a hot tub, while a video shows the couple relaxing in a pool.

"Couldn't have dreamed up a better birthday getaway if I tried. Thank you baby," she captioned the post.

Kimberly Van Der Beek and actress Nikki Reed were among those to leave well wishes in the comments.

Advertisement

"He's batting 1000 on birthdays!" Van Der Beek said of Kazee.

"The best," Reed wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Dewan and Kazee got engaged in February 2020 amid Dewan's pregnancy with their first child together.

"A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart," Dewan said at the time.

Dewan gave birth to the couple's son, Callum Michael, in March 2020.

Dewan also has a daughter, Everly, 8, with her ex-husband, actor Channing Tatum.

Read More

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19 Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
TV // 32 minutes ago
'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Servant," a psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, was renewed ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
TV // 36 minutes ago
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves addressed the classic sad Keanu meme while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movies // 1 hour ago
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Spider-Man No Way Home," in theaters Friday, should have focused on making new viewers fall in love with the characters so they want to discover their previous movies. Instead, it sells them short.
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 1 hour ago
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, Allison Janney and more read a selection of "Mean Tweets" from fans on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
TV // 1 hour ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
TV // 2 hours ago
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss the Marvel epic and how it connects to previous "Spider-Man" films.
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
TV // 3 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Bobby Lashley demanded that he be added to the WWE Championship match at "Day 1" and got to battle Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
Movies // 6 hours ago
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rita Wilson and Rosanna Arquette discuss their new movie, "Love Is Love Is Love," for which Wilson also wrote and performed a song.
Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movies // 7 hours ago
Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14 (UPI) -- In "Nightmare Alley," Bradley shows that the human ego is more terrifying than any creature Guillermo del Toro can create.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith
Entertainment News // 7 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset turns 30 and tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith turns 75, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 14.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie Review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Sherri Shepherd undergoes emergency surgery for appendicitis
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement