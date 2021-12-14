Trending
Dec. 14, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 14: Offset, Stan Smith

By UPI Staff
1/2
Offset performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on November 2, 2019. The rapper turns 30 on December 14. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French astrologer/prophet Nostradamus in 1503

-- British King George VI in 1895

-- World War II U.S. air ace Jimmy Doolittle in 1896

-- Former U.S. Sen. Margaret Chase Smith, R-Maine, in 1897

-- Horror novelist Shirley Jackson in 1916

-- Country singer Charlie Rich in 1932

-- Actor Lee Remick in 1935

-- Football Hall of Fame member Ernie Davis in 1939

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Stan Smith in 1946 (age 75)

File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI

-- Actor Patty Duke in 1946

-- Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Dee Wallace in 1948 (age 73)

-- Former FBI Director James Comey in 1960 (age 61)

File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI

-- Actor Miranda Hart in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Jackson Rathbone in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Vanessa Hudgens in 1988 (age 33)

-- Rapper Offset, born Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Joshua Rush in 2001 (age 20)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

