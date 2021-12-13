Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 1:21 PM

Nick Cannon sets 'Wild 'N Out' live tour for 2022

By Wade Sheridan
Nick Cannon is brining his MTV series "Wild 'N Out" on tour in 2022. File Photo by Edwin Locke/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon announced Monday that he will take his MTV series Wild 'N Out on tour starting in May.

The tour will feature Cannon, the cast of the show and special guests performing onstage.

The show will mix comedy, variety and game show elements with audience members also getting invited to join in.

The tour begins on May 20 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta before it wraps up on July 2 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.

Here are the full list of dates for the Wild 'N Out live tour:

May 20 -- Atlanta, Cellairis AMphitheatre

May 21 -- Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 27 -- Virginia Beach. Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 28 -- Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion

June 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre

June 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., PNC Banks Arts Center

June 4 -- Hartford, Conn., The Xfinity Theatre

June 5 -- Boston, Xfinity Center

June10 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center

June 11 -- Chicago, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 12 -- Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center

June 17 -- New Orleans, Smoothie King Center

June 18 -- Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 19 -- Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion

June 23 -- Sacramento, Toyota Amphitheatre

June 24 -- Concord, Calif., Concord Pavilion

June 25 -- Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena

June 26 -- Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena

June 30 -- Detroit, DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 1 -- Cleveland, Blossom Music Center

July 2 -- Atlantic City, N.J., Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

