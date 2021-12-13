Nick Cannon sets 'Wild 'N Out' live tour for 2022

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon announced Monday that he will take his MTV series Wild 'N Out on tour starting in May.
The tour will feature Cannon, the cast of the show and special guests performing onstage.
The show will mix comedy, variety and game show elements with audience members also getting invited to join in.
The tour begins on May 20 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta before it wraps up on July 2 at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Tickets go on sale for the general public starting Friday at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.
Here are the full list of dates for the Wild 'N Out live tour:
May 20 -- Atlanta, Cellairis AMphitheatre
May 21 -- Jacksonville, Fla., VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
May 22 -- West Palm Beach, Fla., iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 27 -- Virginia Beach. Va., Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 28 -- Columbia, Md., Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 29 -- Charlotte, N.C., PNC Music Pavilion
June 2 -- Wantagh, N.Y., Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
June 3 -- Holmdel, N.J., PNC Banks Arts Center
June 4 -- Hartford, Conn., The Xfinity Theatre
June 5 -- Boston, Xfinity Center
June10 -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Riverbend Music Center
June 11 -- Chicago, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 12 -- Indianapolis, Ruoff Music Center
June 17 -- New Orleans, Smoothie King Center
June 18 -- Houston, Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 19 -- Dallas, Dos Equis Pavilion
June 23 -- Sacramento, Toyota Amphitheatre
June 24 -- Concord, Calif., Concord Pavilion
June 25 -- Las Vegas, MGM Grand Garden Arena
June 26 -- Los Angeles, Crypto.com Arena
June 30 -- Detroit, DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 1 -- Cleveland, Blossom Music Center
July 2 -- Atlantic City, N.J., Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall