Dec. 13, 2021 / 10:06 AM

Monsta X perform 'One Day' on 'Good Morning America'

By Annie Martin
Monsta X performed "One Day," a song from their new album "The Dreaming," on "GMA." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Monsta X took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The K-pop group performed their song "One Day" during Monday's episode of the ABC morning show.

Monsta X performed as part of the GMA Concert Series.

"One Day" appears on Monsta X's new album, The Dreaming, released Friday. The album also features the single "You Problem," which Monsta X released a retro-themed music video for Thursday.

The Dreaming also features the songs "Tied to Your Body," "Whispers in the Dark," "Blame Me," "Secrets," "About Last Night," "Better," "Blow Your Mind" and "The Dreaming."

The Dreaming is Monsta X's second English-language album after All About Luv, released in February 2020.

Monsta X consists of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney and I.M. The group made its debut in 2015.

