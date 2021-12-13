Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 7:34 AM

'Love Island UK' couple Tyler Cruickshank, Kaz Kamwi announce split

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Love Island UK couple Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi have ended their relationship.

"We have had a fantastic journey and we will always have a special bond between us. We will continue to be very much in one another's lives and support each other in every way," Cruickshank and Kamwi said on Instagram Monday in a joint statement.

Advertisement

"We are so grateful that we have shared this Love Island experience with each other, and we will continue to support each others careers," they continued.

Cruickshank and Kamwi finished in fourth place on Love Island UK Season 7, which wrapped up in August.

Millie Court and Liam Reardon won Season 7, with Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran coming in second place followed by Faye Winter and Teddy Soares in third place.

"Life since the villa has been amazing, but it's taking time to adjust to a new normal in the public eye. This part of the journey hasn't been easy for us but we're learning," Cruickshank and Kamwi continued.

Advertisement

"Thank you to every single person who supported us, we appreciate you more than you will ever know," they concluded.

Advertisement

Read More

Millie Court, Liam Reardon win 'Love Island UK' Season 7 'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19 and has exited iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Entertainment News // 5 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi turns 64 and actor Jamie Foxx turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 13.
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Movies // 16 hours ago
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online has voted Netflix's "Power of the Dog" the Best Picture of 2021.
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Movies // 18 hours ago
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
TV // 21 hours ago
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
TV // 21 hours ago
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
Entertainment News // 23 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Best-selling author Anne Rice has died of complications from a stroke, her son Christopher announced on Facebook. She was 80.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Dionne Warwick turns 81 and actor Regina Hall turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 12.
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls."
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
TV // 1 day ago
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement