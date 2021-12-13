Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 12:32 PM

Kim Kardashian says she passed 'baby bar' exam in California

By Wade Sheridan
Kim Kardashian has passed a law exam in California. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian celebrated passing a California law exam on Instagram Monday that she called the baby bar exam.

"Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection," Kardashian said before noting that she previously failed the exam three times in two years.

Kardashian uploaded multiple photos of herself wearing a blue dress while looking into a mirror.

"In California, the way I'm studying law you need to take 2 bar exams, this was just the first one but with the harder pass rate. I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," Kardashian said.

The 41-year-old thanked her professors and others who have helped on her law school journey before mentioning her late father, Robert Kardashian.

"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!" Kardashian said.

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!" she concluded.

Kardashian, who has been married to Kanye West, now named Ye, recently requested to be considered legally single. Kardashian is also seeking to drop West as her last name.

Kim Kardashian attends the SeenON.com launch party in Los Angeles on December 6, 2006.

Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, ditch last name of 'West' Kim Kardashian jokes about O.J. Simpson murder trial in 'SNL' monologue

