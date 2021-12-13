Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 13, 2021 / 11:16 AM

Golden Globes 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Squid Game' among nominees

By Annie Martin
1/5
Golden Globes 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Squid Game' among nominees
Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne (L) and Snoop Dogg announce the Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

HFPA president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg unveiled the nominees during a live stream Monday.

Advertisement

The HBO series Succession leads the field in television with five nominations, followed by the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with four nominations each.

Other TV nominees include the hit Netflix series Squid Game and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. HBO was the most-nominated TV outlet with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu with 10 each and Apple TV+ with eight.

Power of the Dog and Belfast topped the field in film with seven nominations each. Netflix leads the field in film with 17 nominations for movies including Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up and Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Advertisement

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Advertisement

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

See the full list of nominations here.

Read More

HFPA hires diversity officer ahead of Golden Globes 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
TV // 2 minutes ago
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
TV // 46 minutes ago
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Turner family are trying their best to live a normal life in the new trailer for Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war
Movies // 1 hour ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore," a new film starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Mads Mikkelsen, opens in theaters in April 2022.
Monsta X perform 'One Day' on 'Good Morning America'
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Monsta X perform 'One Day' on 'Good Morning America'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X performed "One Day," a song from their new album "The Dreaming," on "GMA."
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
TV // 2 hours ago
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Four Lives," a new series about the victims of serial killer Stephen Port, is coming to BBC One in January.
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
TV // 2 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow gave an update on her friendship with Jen Shah amid Shah's legal issues.
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Stars and musicians such as Pitbull, Gloria Estefan, Ricky Martin and Maluma paid tribute to Ranchera music legend Vicente Fernández on social media following his death.
'Love Island UK' couple Tyler Cruickshank, Kaz Kamwi announce split
Entertainment News // 4 hours ago
'Love Island UK' couple Tyler Cruickshank, Kaz Kamwi announce split
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Love Island UK" couple Tyler Cruickshank and Kaz Kamwi have ended their relationship.
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Music // 4 hours ago
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Doja Cat has tested positive for COVID-19 and has exited iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball tour.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Entertainment News // 8 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Actor Steve Buscemi turns 64 and actor Jamie Foxx turns 54, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 13.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement