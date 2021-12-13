Golden Globes 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Squid Game' among nominees

1/5

Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne (L) and Snoop Dogg announce the Golden Globe Awards nominations on Monday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards. HFPA president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg unveiled the nominees during a live stream Monday. Advertisement

The HBO series Succession leads the field in television with five nominations, followed by the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with four nominations each.

Other TV nominees include the hit Netflix series Squid Game and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. HBO was the most-nominated TV outlet with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu with 10 each and Apple TV+ with eight.

Power of the Dog and Belfast topped the field in film with seven nominations each. Netflix leads the field in film with 17 nominations for movies including Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up and Tick, Tick... Boom!

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don't Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

See the full list of nominations here.