Golden Globes 2022: 'Succession,' 'Ted Lasso,' 'Squid Game' among nominees

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the nominations for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.
HFPA president Helen Hoehne and rapper Snoop Dogg unveiled the nominees during a live stream Monday.
The HBO series Succession leads the field in television with five nominations, followed by the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with four nominations each.
Other TV nominees include the hit Netflix series Squid Game and the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building. HBO was the most-nominated TV outlet with 12 nominations, followed by Netflix and Hulu with 10 each and Apple TV+ with eight.
Power of the Dog and Belfast topped the field in film with seven nominations each. Netflix leads the field in film with 17 nominations for movies including Power of the Dog, Don't Look Up and Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Television Series, Drama
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama
Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Picture, Musical or Comedy
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick... Boom!
West Side Story
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
See the full list of nominations here.