Dec. 13, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Dec. 13: Steve Buscemi, Jamie Foxx
Steve Buscemi arrives on the red carpet at "The Dead Don't Die" New York premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on June 10, 2019. The actor turns 64 on December 13. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 96)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 80)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 79)

File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 73)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 54)

File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 46)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 40)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 33)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 32)

-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 26)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 18)

File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Electro get own 'Spider-Man' posters Golfer Rickie Fowler, wife Allison welcome baby girl Taylor Swift releases re-recorded version of 'Christmas Tree Farm'

New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Movies // 11 hours ago
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- The New York Film Critics Online has voted Netflix's "Power of the Dog" the Best Picture of 2021.
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Movies // 13 hours ago
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" remake is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $10.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
TV // 17 hours ago
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
TV // 17 hours ago
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
Entertainment News // 19 hours ago
'Interview with the Vampire' scribe Anne Rice dead at 80
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Best-selling author Anne Rice has died of complications from a stroke, her son Christopher announced on Facebook. She was 80.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Singer Dionne Warwick turns 81 and actor Regina Hall turns 51, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 12.
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls."
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
TV // 1 day ago
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.
Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, ditch last name of 'West'
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian files to be legally single, ditch last name of 'West'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Reality TV star Kim Kardashian -- who has been married to rapper Kanye West since 2014 -- is requesting she be considered legally single.
'Diana: The Musical' ending Broadway run Dec. 19
Entertainment News // 1 day ago
'Diana: The Musical' ending Broadway run Dec. 19
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- "Diana: The Musical" is wrapping its brief Broadway run next week.
