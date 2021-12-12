Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall

1/4

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- French novelist Gustave Flaubert in 1821

-- Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in 1863

-- Actor Edward G. Robinson in 1893

-- English writer Patrick O'Brian in 1914

-- Singer/actor Frank Sinatra in 1915

-- TV game show host Bob Barker in 1923 (age 98)

-- Former New York Mayor Edward Koch in 1924

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit in 1932 (age 89)

-- Singer Connie Francis in 1937 (age 84)

-- Singer Dionne Warwick in 1940 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dickey Betts in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Bill Nighy in 1949 (age 72)

-- Former Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby in 1952 (age 69)

-- Musician Sheila E., born Sheila Escovedo, in 1957 (age 64)

-- Former tennis star Tracy Austin in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Regina Hall in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Jennifer Connelly in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Mädchen Amick in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Mayim Bialik in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Lincoln Melcher in 2003 (age 18)