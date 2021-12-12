Advertisement
Famous birthdays for Dec. 12: Dionne Warwick, Regina Hall

By UPI Staff
1/4
Dionne Warwick performs at the New York Stock Exchange's 96th annual Christmas tree lighting in New York City on December 5, 2019. The singer turns 81 on December 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- French novelist Gustave Flaubert in 1821

-- Norwegian painter Edvard Munch in 1863

-- Actor Edward G. Robinson in 1893

-- English writer Patrick O'Brian in 1914

-- Singer/actor Frank Sinatra in 1915

-- TV game show host Bob Barker in 1923 (age 98)

-- Former New York Mayor Edward Koch in 1924

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Pettit in 1932 (age 89)

-- Singer Connie Francis in 1937 (age 84)

-- Singer Dionne Warwick in 1940 (age 81)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Dickey Betts in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Bill Nighy in 1949 (age 72)

-- Former Olympic gymnast Cathy Rigby in 1952 (age 69)

-- Musician Sheila E., born Sheila Escovedo, in 1957 (age 64)

-- Former tennis star Tracy Austin in 1962 (age 59)

-- Actor Regina Hall in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Jennifer Connelly in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Mädchen Amick in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Mayim Bialik in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Lincoln Melcher in 2003 (age 18)

