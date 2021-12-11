Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 11, 2021 / 10:13 AM

'Diana: The Musical' ending Broadway run Dec. 19

By Karen Butler
Princess Diana responds to reporters' questions after she toured the National Gallery of Art in 1985. A stage musical about her life is closing next week after a brief run on Broadway. File Photo by Doug Mills/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Diana: The Musical is wrapping its brief Broadway run next week.

"Well, loves, we partied hard but every party has to end! Come rock with the royals on Broadway until December 19th!" the stage show's Twitter feed said Friday.

Tickets for performances scheduled beyond the closing date may be refunded at the point of purchase.

The show was not initially intended as a limited run, so this is the first time an end date has been announced.

Previews of the Princess Diana story began Nov. 2 at the Longacre Theatre. It officially opened Nov. 17.

Starring Jeanna de Waal as Diana, Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles and Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth, the production was recorded and is now streaming on Netflix.

The real Diana -- who died in a Paris car crash in 1997 at the age of 36 -- has appeared as a dramatic character in the 2020-21 projects, The Crown and Spencer, as well.

