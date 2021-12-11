Famous birthdays for Dec. 11: Rita Moreno, Hailee Steinfeld

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.
They include:
-- Pope Leo X in 1475
-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725
-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922
-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926
-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882
-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924
-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 90)
-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 81)
-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 81)
-- U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry in 1943 (age 78)
-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 77)
-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 77)
-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 68)
-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 67)
-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 63)
-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 54)
-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 48)
-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 42)
-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 36)
-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 25)