Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 11:17 AM

What to stream this weekend: 'The Unforgivable,' Billie Eilish on 'SNL'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
What to stream this weekend: 'The Unforgivable,' Billie Eilish on 'SNL'
Sandra Bullock attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Unforgivable" on November 30. The film is  available to stream this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock re-enters society after a prison stint in The Unforgivable, Billie Eilish hosts Saturday Night Live and Succession Season 3 comes to an end this weekend.

In addition, Riz Ahmed takes his two sons on a perilous journey in Encounter, Crossing Swords returns for a second season and the Peanuts gang is back for a new holiday special.

Advertisement

Here's a rundown on some of the films and television shows that will be released this weekend.

Film

'The Unforgivable' -- Netflix

Sandra Bullock is released from prison after 20 years for committing a violent crime in The Unforgivable, which premieres Friday on Netflix. Bullock's Ruth Slater then searches for her long-lost older sister that she was forced to leave behind. Vincent D'Onofrio, Jon Bernthal and Viola Davis also star in the film, from director Nora Fingscheidt.

'Encounter' -- Amazon Prime Video

Riz Ahmed is decorated Marine Malik Khan who goes on a rescue mission to save his two young songs from an alien threat in Encounter, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime Video. Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada also star in thriller, from director Michael Pearce.

Advertisement

TV

'Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne' -- Apple TV+

The Peanuts gang arrive on Apple TV+ for a new holiday special titled Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne, which comes to the streaming service on Friday. Lucy wants to throw the best New Year's Eve party ever following a disappointing Christmas while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish one of his New Year's resolutions.

'Tiger King: The Doc Antle Story' -- Netflix

Tiger King's Doc Antle takes center stage in this mini-series, which premieres Friday on Netflix. The Doc Antle Story will dive into the private zoo owner's history and his various controversies as Netflix expands the Tiger King saga. The mini-series features interviews with witnesses who say Antle abused them.

'The Expanse' Season 6 -- Amazon Prime Video

Steven Strait's Jim Holden and the crew of the Rocinante join forces with the Combined Fleet of Earth and Mars to stop Marco Inaros and his campaign of death in The Expanse Season 6, which arrives Friday on Amazon Prime video. The new season will also hint at a new power awakening on a distant planet beyond the Rings.

'Twentysomethings: Austin' -- Netflix

Eight twentysomething strangers move to Austin from across the U.S. to live with each other in this new reality series, which comes Friday to Netflix. The strangers will be taking their first steps into adult life in Austin, Texas, where they find love, friendship, heartbreak and drama.

Advertisement

'Crossing Swords' Season 2 -- Hulu

Squire Patrick, voiced by Nicholas Hoult, continues on his mission to become a knight while serving King Merriman (Luke Evans) in Crossing Swords Season 2, which premieres Friday on Hulu. Patrick will be dealing with bloodthirsty leprechauns and an island of killer monkeys in the new season of the adult animated comedy. Tara Strong, Tony Hale, Seth Green, Jameela Jamil and more also provide voices.

'Saturday Morning All Star Hits!' -- Netflix

Kyle Mooney stars as twin hosts Skip and Treybor in this adult animated and live-action hybrid series, which arrives Friday on Netflix. Saturday Morning All Star Hits! offers a collection comedic segments made in the style of television shows from the '80s and '90s to replicate a Saturday morning cartoon experience.

'Saturday Night Live' with Billie Eilish -- NBC

Billie Eilish is hosting the newest installment of Saturday Night Live, which airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EST on NBC. Eilish is also serving as the musical guest. She made her SNL debut in 2019.

'Succession' Season 3 finale -- HBO

Succession Season 3 comes to an end with a finale episode, which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The finale can also be accessed on HBO Max. The finale comes after Kieran Culkin's Roman Roy accidentally sent his father, Brian Cox's Logan Roy, a lewd image. Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen and J. Smith-Cameron also star.

Advertisement

Read More

Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021 Hulu: What's coming and going in December 2021 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Music // 5 minutes ago
Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson covered the Darlene Love holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to celebrate her "favorite time of year."
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' footage features Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald
Movies // 29 minutes ago
'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' footage features Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. shared a teaser for "Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" ahead of the release of the official trailer Monday.
Lily Collins discusses wedding, 'amazing' honeymoon on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Entertainment News // 49 minutes ago
Lily Collins discusses wedding, 'amazing' honeymoon on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins shared details about her wedding to Charlie McDowell on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Prince William and Kate Middleton posed with their kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for a new holiday portrait.
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Music // 1 hour ago
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album, "Keys," which features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" and "Best of Me."
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "The Silent Sea," a new sci-fi thriller series starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon, will premiere Dec. 24 on Netflix.
Michael B. Jordan says he's 'super excited' to direct 'Creed 3'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Michael B. Jordan says he's 'super excited' to direct 'Creed 3'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan discussed starring in and making his directorial debut with "Creed III" on "The Late Show."
'The Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski gives birth to second child
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'The Handmaid's Tale' star Yvonne Strahovski gives birth to second child
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Joy on "The Handmaid's Tale," welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband, Tim Loden.
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Miley Cyrus discussed taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar for the first time while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic meets Tails, battles Knuckles in new trailer
Movies // 4 hours ago
'Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Sonic meets Tails, battles Knuckles in new trailer
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Sonic faces off against Knuckles and meets his new sidekick Tails in the new trailer for "Sonic the Hedgehog 2."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'
Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'
'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in new photo
'Extraction 2': Chris Hemsworth returns as Tyler Rake in new photo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement