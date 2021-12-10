Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 9:31 AM

Michael B. Jordan says he's 'super excited' to direct 'Creed 3'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Michael B. Jordan discussed starring in and making his directorial debut with "Creed III" on "The Late Show." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Michael B. Jordan says he's "super excited" to make his directorial debut with Creed III.

The 34-year-old actor discussed the project during Thursday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Jordan played aspiring boxer Adonis "Donnie" Johnson Creed, the son of Apollo Creed, in Creed (2015) and Creed II (2018), which take place in the Rocky universe. He will reprise the role in Creed III and also direct the film.

On The Late Show, Jordan said directing the third film felt like a natural transition.

"I think it was one of those things where I just felt comfortable," he said. "I knew it was going to be a risk. I'm super excited to get behind the camera."

Creed was written by Ryan Coogler and Aaron Covington and directed by Coogler, while Creed II was written by Juel Taylor and Sylvester Stallone and directed by Steven Caple Jr.

Jordan said he has a story he wants to tell in Creed III and that directing allows him to "execute the vision I saw in my head."

"So from the second one to the third one, I called Ryan up and he's like, 'You're ready for it. Just do it,'" he said.

Creed III will open in theaters in November 2022.

Jordan will next star in A Journal for Jordan, a film adaptation of the Dana Canedy memoir. The actor attended the movie's New York premiere Thursday with director Denzel Washington and his co-star Chanté Adams.

Michael B. Jordan, Denzel Washington attend 'A Journal for Jordan' premiere in NYC

Cast member Michael B. Jordan (L) and director, producer Denzel Washington arrive on the red carpet for the premiere of "A Journal For Jordan" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

