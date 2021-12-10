Trending
Entertainment News
Dec. 10, 2021 / 11:20 AM

Lily Collins discusses wedding, 'amazing' honeymoon on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Annie Martin
Lily Collins shared details about her wedding to Charlie McDowell on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Lily Collins is sharing details about her wedding to Charlie McDowell.

The 32-year-old actress discussed her wedding and "amazing" honeymoon during Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Collins, the daughter of Phil Collins and Jill Tavelman, and McDowell, the son of Malcolm McDowell and Mary Steenburgen and the stepson of Ted Danson, married in Dunton Hot Springs, Colo., in September.

"It's an old abandoned ghost town, mining town made into a hotel," Collins said. "Nothing more romantic than a ghost town to get married in."

Collins confirmed that both her and McDowell's parents gave speeches at the wedding. She said she planned the wedding, while McDowell planned their honeymoon.

"Knowing how much I love the cold, which I don't, we went on an Arctic Circle, Swedish, Lapland, edge-of-the-world Scandinavian food tour," Collins said. "It was amazing but it was freezing."

"It was so beautiful and well thought out," she added. "I definitely was not so cool in the fact that it was like one suitcase, 17 flights and lots of cold weather. But no, it was perfect."

Collins previously shared her engagement story on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, saying McDowell's proposal came as "a total surprise."

Collins plays Emily Cooper on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, which will return for a second season Dec. 22.

