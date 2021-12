Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Kenneth Branagh, Raven-Symone

Kenneth Branagh arrives on the red carpet at the "All Is True" premiere May 5, 2019, at The Robin Williams Center in New York City. The actor/filmmaker turns 61 on December 10. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:

-- Abolitionist/journalist William Lloyd Garrison in 1805

-- Mathematician Ada Lovelace in 1815

-- Poet Emily Dickinson in 1830

-- Librarian Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey decimal book classification system, in 1851

-- Poet Nelly Sachs in 1891

-- Novelist Clarice Lispector in 1920

-- Actor Tommy Kirk in 1941

-- Actor Susan Dey in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Michael Clarke Duncan in 1957

-- Actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1960 (age 61)

-- Singer/actor Nia Peeples in 1961 (age 60)

-- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 1964 (age 57)

-- Musician Meg White in 1974 (age 47)

-- Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui in 1975 (age 46)

-- Actor Xavier Samuel in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Raven-Symone Pearman in 1985 (age 36)

