Famous birthdays for Dec. 10: Kenneth Branagh, Raven-Symone

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include:
-- Abolitionist/journalist William Lloyd Garrison in 1805
-- Mathematician Ada Lovelace in 1815
-- Poet Emily Dickinson in 1830
-- Librarian Melvil Dewey, inventor of the Dewey decimal book classification system, in 1851
-- Poet Nelly Sachs in 1891
-- Novelist Clarice Lispector in 1920
-- Actor Tommy Kirk in 1941
-- Actor Susan Dey in 1952 (age 69)
-- Actor Michael Clarke Duncan in 1957
-- Actor/director Kenneth Branagh in 1960 (age 61)
-- Singer/actor Nia Peeples in 1961 (age 60)
-- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 1964 (age 57)
-- Musician Meg White in 1974 (age 47)
-- Actor Emmanuelle Chriqui in 1975 (age 46)
-- Actor Xavier Samuel in 1983 (age 38)
-- Actor Raven-Symone Pearman in 1985 (age 36)