Dec. 9, 2021 / 12:35 PM

'The Little Prince' musical to open on Broadway in March 2022

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The Little Prince musical will open on Broadway in the spring.

The stage musical, based on the Antoine de Saint-Exupéry book, will begin performances March 4, 2022, at Shubert's Broadway Theatre, with opening night set for March 17.

The Little Prince is directed and choreographed by Anne Tournié and features original music by Terry Truck. The musical is produced by Broadway Entertainment Group.

"We are thrilled for our company to continue The Little Prince's world journey to the bright lights of Broadway and New York," Tournié said in a statement. "On his journey, the Little Prince shares a message of humanity with the many different people and cultures he encounters. We are humbled to bring his story of friendship, loneliness, love, and caring for others and our planet back to the melting pot where Antoine de Saint-Exupéry first created this beloved tale."

The production brings The Little Prince to life using "theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology."

Lionel Zalachas, Aurélien Bednarek, Chris Mouron, Laurisse Sulty, Adrien Picaut, Antony Cesar, Andre Kamienski, Marcin Janiak, Srilata Ray and Dylan Barone star.

The Little Prince musical previously had sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney and Dubai.

