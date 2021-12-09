Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 9:35 AM

Lina Wertmuller, filmmaker known for 'Seven Beauties,' dead at 93

By Wade Sheridan
Italian screenwriter and director Lina Wertmuller holds a replica plaque during an unveiling ceremony honoring her with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on October 28, 2019. Wertmuller has died at the age of 93. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Italian Filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who was the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, died Thursday at the age of 93.

The Italian Film Archive confirmed Wertmüller's death to The Hollywood Reporter. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Deadline also confirmed her death, citing Italian publication La Republica. Wertmüller died in her home in Rome.

The director was best known for her films Seven Beauties, Swept Away, The Seduction of Mimi and more. Actor Giancarlo Giannini starred in all three films and frequently worked with Wertmüller.

Seven Beauties, from 1975, was nominated for four Oscars including Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film, Best Actor for Giannini and Best Original Screenplay, also for Wertmüller.

Wertmüller wrote and made her directorial debut with 1963's The Lizards. Other films she made include Let's Talk About Men, Love and Anarchy, All Screwed Up, her English-language debut A Night Full of Rain, Blood Feud, A Joke of Destiny, Crystal or Ash, Fire or Wind, as long as It's Love, Ciao Professore! and many more.

Wertmüller received an honorary Oscar in 2019 and was honored with the 2,679th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lina Wertmuller arrives on the red carpet before the screening of the film "Oh Mercy! (Roubaix, Une Lumiere)" at the Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 22, 2019. Wertmuller, an Oscar-nominated filmmaker known for "Seven Beauties," died on December 9 at the age of 93. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

