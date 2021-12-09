'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'

1/5

Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's Anatomy," announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, in October. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is a new mom. The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Indigo Wren, with her husband, Pete Chatmon, in October. Advertisement

McCreary told People that she gave birth Oct. 3, "several weeks" ahead of her due date.

"We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital," the star said.

"Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely," she added. "Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!"

McCreary confirmed Indigo's arrival Wednesday on Instagram.

"Our everything... Indigo Wren Chatmon is here," she wrote.

Actresses Karla Mosley and Christina Elmore were among those to congratulate McCreary in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!!!! What a blessing - you are a BOSS mama. Welcome Indigo," Mosley wrote.

"Congratulations y'all! Welcome Indigo!" Elmore said.

McCreary and Chatmon married in May 2019 and announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

"Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!" McCreary said at the time.

McCreary plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 18th season on ABC.