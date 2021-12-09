Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 9:31 AM

'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'
Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's Anatomy," announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, in October. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Grey's Anatomy star Kelly McCreary is a new mom.

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child, daughter Indigo Wren, with her husband, Pete Chatmon, in October.

Advertisement

McCreary told People that she gave birth Oct. 3, "several weeks" ahead of her due date.

"We had planned a lovely, intimate home birth, but my bag of waters broke several weeks early, so I wound up delivering in the hospital," the star said.

"Like many birthing people, about the only thing that went according to our birth plan was that the baby came out! I was just so relieved that we both made it through safely," she added. "Indigo had to spend some time in the NICU to finish cooking, but fortunately, there were no other complications. She is home and healthy!"

McCreary confirmed Indigo's arrival Wednesday on Instagram.

"Our everything... Indigo Wren Chatmon is here," she wrote.

Actresses Karla Mosley and Christina Elmore were among those to congratulate McCreary in the comments.

"Congratulations!!!!!! What a blessing - you are a BOSS mama. Welcome Indigo," Mosley wrote.

"Congratulations y'all! Welcome Indigo!" Elmore said.

McCreary and Chatmon married in May 2019 and announced in August that they were expecting their first child.

Advertisement

"Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!" McCreary said at the time.

McCreary plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey's Anatomy, which is in its 18th season on ABC.

Read More

'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+ Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz expecting twins
Entertainment News // 13 minutes ago
'Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz expecting twins
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jackie Cruz, who played Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on "Orange is the New Black," is expecting twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia.
Lina Wertmuller, filmmaker known for 'Seven Beauties,' dead at 93
Entertainment News // 21 minutes ago
Lina Wertmuller, filmmaker known for 'Seven Beauties,' dead at 93
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Italian Filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who was the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, has died at the age of 93.
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
TV // 1 hour ago
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- James Corden has reached 1,000 episodes of The Late Late Show and celebrated the milestone with Mariah Carey, BTS and Tom Cruise.
'Autopsy': Lockdown inspired Patricia Cornwell to bring back Kay Scarpetta
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Autopsy': Lockdown inspired Patricia Cornwell to bring back Kay Scarpetta
NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Bestselling author Patricia Cornwell says the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with her evolving interest in space and technology, led her to write her 25th Kay Scarpetta novel, "Autopsy."
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- "Nightmare Alley," "The Lost Daughter," "The Tender Bar," "Stay Close" and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.
AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- MJF returned to his hometown of Long Island, N.Y., and competed for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW "Dynamite."
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Movies // 5 hours ago
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem discuss their roles as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," and the exacting detail with which they approached them.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Beau Bridges, McKayla Maroney
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Beau Bridges, McKayla Maroney
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Actor Beau Bridges turns 80 and actor John Malkovich turns 68, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 9.
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
TV // 17 hours ago
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed Wednesday that "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting through the end of Season 38. Season 39 is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement