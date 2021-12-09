Gina Kirschenheiter doesn't regret telling Heather Dubrow about lawsuit

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Gina Kirschenheiter says she doesn't regret telling her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Heather Dubrow about a past lawsuit against her husband, Terry Dubrow.

The 37-year-old television personality discussed the drama surrounding the revelation during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Wednesday's RHOC showed Dubrow threaten to quit the show after Kirschenheiter informed Dubrow that her friend Nicole James once sued Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon, over a breast augmentation. Kirschenheiter had gotten the information from their co-star Shannon Beador.

Dubrow left on good terms with James but confronted Beador and Kirschenheiter for causing drama at her party.

On WWHL, Kirschenheiter was asked if she regrets telling Dubrow about the lawsuit.

"No, I don't regret it. I recognize hindsight that the timing wasn't amazing. Like, I really messed that dinner party up," she said.

Kirschenheiter said she wasn't surprised that Dubrow was more upset with her than Beador, who initially spread the information.

"No, you know what? I really felt like I understood. I knew that she was going to be confused about what was going on and I was just allowing her to have that moment," she said. "I was really hoping we could source it out later."

Dubrow returned to RHOC in Season 16, which premiered this month, after leaving the show in 2016. She explained her return on WWHL last week, calling RHOC a great platform.