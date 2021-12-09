Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 9, 2021 / 10:21 AM

Gina Kirschenheiter doesn't regret telling Heather Dubrow about lawsuit

By Annie Martin

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Gina Kirschenheiter says she doesn't regret telling her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star Heather Dubrow about a past lawsuit against her husband, Terry Dubrow.

The 37-year-old television personality discussed the drama surrounding the revelation during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Wednesday's RHOC showed Dubrow threaten to quit the show after Kirschenheiter informed Dubrow that her friend Nicole James once sued Terry Dubrow, a plastic surgeon, over a breast augmentation. Kirschenheiter had gotten the information from their co-star Shannon Beador.

Dubrow left on good terms with James but confronted Beador and Kirschenheiter for causing drama at her party.

On WWHL, Kirschenheiter was asked if she regrets telling Dubrow about the lawsuit.

"No, I don't regret it. I recognize hindsight that the timing wasn't amazing. Like, I really messed that dinner party up," she said.

Kirschenheiter said she wasn't surprised that Dubrow was more upset with her than Beador, who initially spread the information.

"No, you know what? I really felt like I understood. I knew that she was going to be confused about what was going on and I was just allowing her to have that moment," she said. "I was really hoping we could source it out later."

Advertisement

Dubrow returned to RHOC in Season 16, which premiered this month, after leaving the show in 2016. She explained her return on WWHL last week, calling RHOC a great platform.

Read More

Heather Dubrow explains 'Real Housewives of Orange County' return 'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives' Whitney Rose voices concern for Jen Shah and her family What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rob McElhenney details foot injury, starting 'It's Always Sunny' on 'Kimmel'
TV // 6 minutes ago
Rob McElhenney details foot injury, starting 'It's Always Sunny' on 'Kimmel'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Rob McElhenney discussed his injured his foot and the start of his comedy series "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Entertainment News // 18 minutes ago
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- "Thelma & Louise" star Geena Davis and her ex-husband, Reza Jarrahy, finalized their divorce four years after their split.
Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'
Entertainment News // 44 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran performs 'Merry Christmas' on 'Today'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran performed his songs "Shivers," "Merry Christmas" and "Perfect" during an appearance on "Today."
'Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz expecting twins
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
'Orange is the New Black's Jackie Cruz expecting twins
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jackie Cruz, who played Marisol "Flaca" Gonzales on "Orange is the New Black," is expecting twins with her husband, Fernando Garcia.
Lina Wertmuller, filmmaker known for 'Seven Beauties,' dead at 93
Entertainment News // 1 hour ago
Lina Wertmuller, filmmaker known for 'Seven Beauties,' dead at 93
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Italian Filmmaker Lina Wertmüller, who was the first woman to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars, has died at the age of 93.
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
'Grey's Anatomy' star Kelly McCreary gives birth to baby girl: 'Our everything'
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Kelly McCreary, who plays Maggie Pierce on "Grey's Anatomy," announced that she welcomed her first child, a daughter, in October.
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
TV // 2 hours ago
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- James Corden has reached 1,000 episodes of The Late Late Show and celebrated the milestone with Mariah Carey, BTS and Tom Cruise.
'Autopsy': Lockdown inspired Patricia Cornwell to bring back Kay Scarpetta
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
'Autopsy': Lockdown inspired Patricia Cornwell to bring back Kay Scarpetta
NEW YORK, Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Bestselling author Patricia Cornwell says the coronavirus pandemic, coupled with her evolving interest in space and technology, led her to write her 25th Kay Scarpetta novel, "Autopsy."
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Entertainment News // 3 hours ago
Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- "Nightmare Alley," "The Lost Daughter," "The Tender Bar," "Stay Close" and other books are being adapted for film and television this winter.
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement