Dec. 9, 2021 / 11:15 AM

Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce

By Annie Martin
Geena Davis and her ex-husband, Reza Jarrahy, finalized their divorce four years after their split. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Geena Davis has finalized her divorce.

Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday that Davis, 65, and her ex-husband, Reza Jarrahy, finalized their divorce Dec. 3.

Davis and Jarrahy married in September 2001 and have three children, daughter Alizeh, 19, and twin sons Kaiis and Kian, 17.

People said Davis and Jarrahy agreed to change Kaiis and Kian's last names from Davis-Jarrahy to Jarrahy, leaving Davis as a second middle name for both.

Jarrahy filed for divorce in May 2018, citing irreconcilable differences for the split. He listed Nov. 15, 2017, as their date of separation.

Davis later claimed that she and Jarrahy were never legally married.

Davis was previously married to Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, to actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990 and to director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998.

Davis is known for the films Thelma & Louise and A League of Their Own. She more recently played Dr. Nicole Herman on Grey's Anatomy and Sandy Devereaux St. Clair on Glow.

