Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Beau Bridges, McKayla Maroney

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- English poet John Milton in 1608

-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902

-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905

-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912

-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916

-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922

-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928

-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929

-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930

-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 87)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938

-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 76)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 72)

-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 68)

-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 59)

-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 52)

-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 49)

-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 41)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 26)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner in 1996 (age 25)