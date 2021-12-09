Trending
Dec. 9, 2021 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Beau Bridges, McKayla Maroney

By UPI Staff
1/3
Famous birthdays for Dec. 9: Beau Bridges, McKayla Maroney
Beau Bridges attends the 50th anniversary screening of "In the Heat of the Night" during opening night of the TCM Classic Film Festival at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on April 6, 2017. The actor turns 80 on December 9. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- English poet John Milton in 1608

-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902

-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905

-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912

-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922

-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928

-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929

-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930

-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 87)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938

-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 80)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942 (age 79)

-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 76)

-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 72)

-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 71)

-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 68)

File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 60)

-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 59)

-- Entrepreneur/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 52)

-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 49)

-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 44)

-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 43)

-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 41)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 26)

-- U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner in 1996 (age 25)

File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

