Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher

1/2

Kim Basinger attends the "Fifty Shades Darker" premiere at the Ace Hotel Theatre in Los Angeles on February 2, 2017. The actor turns 68 on December 8. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius. They include: Advertisement

-- Mary Queen of Scots in 1542

-- Eli Whitney, inventor of the cotton gin, in 1765

-- General Motors founder William Durant in 1861

-- French movie pioneer Georges Melies in 1861

-- Finnish composer Jean Sibelius in 1865

-- Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in 1886

-- Entertainer Sammy Davis Jr. in 1925

-- Actor Maximilian Schell in 1930

-- Actor David Carradine in 1936

File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

-- Actor James MacArthur in 1937

-- Irish flutist James Galway in 1939 (age 82)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jim Morrison in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Gregg Allman in 1947

-- Writer Bill Bryson in 1951 (age 70)

-- Actor Kim Basinger in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Teri Hatcher in 1964 (age 57)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Advertisement

-- Political commentator Ann Coulter in 1961 (age 60)

-- Irish singer/songwriter Sinead O'Connor in 1966 (age 55)

-- Rock singer Corey Taylor in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Dominic Monaghan in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Ian Somerhalder in 1978 (age 43)

-- Singer Ingrid Michaelson in 1979 (age 42)

-- Rap artist Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor AnnaSophia Robb in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Owen Teague in 1998 (age 23)