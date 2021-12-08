Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 8, 2021 / 9:24 AM

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split

By Annie Martin
1/4
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval were shocked by James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split
Ariana Madix (R) and Tom Sandoval reacted to James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss ending their engagement. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules couple Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval were shocked to hear that their co-stars James Kennedy and Raquel Leviss had split up.

Madix and Sandoval reacted on Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to news that Kennedy and Leviss have ended their engagement.

Advertisement

Madix said she was "absolutely floored" when Kennedy and Leviss announced their split at the Vanderpump Rules Season 9 reunion.

"We were just at Disneyland with them like two days before that and I never would have thought anything was amiss, so it was very shocking," she added.

"It was probably the most surprising moment we've had on Vanderpump Rules in years," Sandoval said.

Madix and Sandoval said they don't expect Kennedy and Leviss to get back together.

"When I saw her Instagram Stories of her moving out and stuff with her dad, I was like, this feels very real," Madix said of Leviss.

Kennedy and Leviss confirmed their split in a joint statement Sunday on Instagram.

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the pair said.

Advertisement

"We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore," they added. "We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Vanderpump Rules returned for a ninth season on Bravo in September. The series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Lisa Vanderpump's restaurant SUR.

Read More

'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up 'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives' Whitney Rose voices concern for Jen Shah and her family What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
TV // 49 minutes ago
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Music // 1 hour ago
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio.
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE "NXT."
'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives'
Movies // 6 hours ago
'North Pole' star Kyle Richards: 'I cannot escape' 'Housewives'
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kyle Richards and Betsy Brandt discuss their Christmas movie, "The Housewives of the North Pole," which Richards wishes had a different title.
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Entertainment News // 6 hours ago
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Actor Kim Basinger turns 68 and actor Teri Hatcher turns 56, among the famous birthdays for Dec. 8.
Disney, Marvel dominate 2021 People's Choice Awards
Entertainment News // 9 hours ago
Disney, Marvel dominate 2021 People's Choice Awards
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Disney's Marvel Studios dominated the People's Choice Awards on Tuesday night, taking home multiple awards.
'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
TV // 18 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- TNT released the trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 on Tuesday. The trailer shows new cast member Archie Panjabi and potential hope for a thawing Earth.
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed "The Sex Lives of College Girls" for a second season ahead of its season finale Thursday.
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Movies // 19 hours ago
Michelle Visage documentary 'Explant' heading to Paramount+ on Dec. 15
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Michelle Visage's documentary, "Explant," chronicles Visage's journey as she believes her implants are making her sick.
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Music // 20 hours ago
Monsta X tease English song 'Better' from 'The Dreaming' album
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Better," a new, English-language song from the album "The Dreaming."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement