Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting Below Deck in Season 8.

Hargrove, who has since returned to the Bravo reality series, addressed her abrupt exit from the show during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Below Deck follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Hargrove stormed off the ship in Season 8 but returned the next day to ask Captain Lee Rosbach if she could rejoin the crew.

On WWHL, Hargrove played a game where she was asked if she regrets certain moments from Below Deck, including her "quitting in a fit of frustration."

"No, actually. I felt my duty to come back to finish out the season because I owed it to Captain Lee and the rest of the crew. But no, I thought that everything was kind of laid out absurdly and I also kind of didn't like that cameraman in my face."

In addition, Hargrove said she doesn't regret not speaking up sooner when she was having communication issues with chief stewardess Francesca Rubi in Season 8.

"I felt that if I actually discussed it with her -- to be completely honest, I thought that she would have become a little bit more vindictive," Hargrove said.

The only moment Hargrove said she does regret is a high-stress moment in the kitchen where she ended up dropping an open tin of caviar on the floor.

Below Deck is now in its ninth season on Bravo. The season features Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Jessica Albert, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O'Dell.