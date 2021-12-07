Trending
Advertisement
Entertainment News
Dec. 7, 2021 / 11:15 AM

Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'

By Annie Martin

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting Below Deck in Season 8.

Hargrove, who has since returned to the Bravo reality series, addressed her abrupt exit from the show during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Advertisement

Below Deck follows the crew of a superyacht during charter season. Hargrove stormed off the ship in Season 8 but returned the next day to ask Captain Lee Rosbach if she could rejoin the crew.

On WWHL, Hargrove played a game where she was asked if she regrets certain moments from Below Deck, including her "quitting in a fit of frustration."

"No, actually. I felt my duty to come back to finish out the season because I owed it to Captain Lee and the rest of the crew. But no, I thought that everything was kind of laid out absurdly and I also kind of didn't like that cameraman in my face."

In addition, Hargrove said she doesn't regret not speaking up sooner when she was having communication issues with chief stewardess Francesca Rubi in Season 8.

"I felt that if I actually discussed it with her -- to be completely honest, I thought that she would have become a little bit more vindictive," Hargrove said.

Advertisement

The only moment Hargrove said she does regret is a high-stress moment in the kitchen where she ended up dropping an open tin of caviar on the floor.

Below Deck is now in its ninth season on Bravo. The season features Rosbach, Eddie Lucas, Heather Chase, Fraser Olender, Jessica Albert, Jake Foulger, Rayna Lindsay and Wes O'Dell.

Read More

Whitney Rose voices concern for Jen Shah and her family Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Music // 8 minutes ago
Tame Impala releases new song 'No Choice,' set North American tour
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Tame Impala released on Tuesday a new song titled "No Choice" and announced that they will be embarking on a North American tour starting in February.
Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
TV // 11 minutes ago
Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon will reprise her "Sex and the City" character Miranda Hobbes in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..."
Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'
TV // 45 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone will star in upcoming Paramount+ drama, "Kansas City," his first major lead role in a television series.
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Music // 1 hour ago
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Drake asked the Recording Academy to remove him as a nominee from the 64th annual Grammy Awards.
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Music // 1 hour ago
Jimmy Fallon recruits Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion for 'Masked Christmas' song
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "It Was a... (Masked Christmas)," a holiday song featuring Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.
Bode Miller, wife Morgan celebrate birth of 6th child
Entertainment News // 2 hours ago
Bode Miller, wife Morgan celebrate birth of 6th child
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Retired Olympic skier Bode Miller and his wife, Morgan Miller, welcomed their sixth child, a daughter.
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence discussed taking a break from acting while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere
Movies // 2 hours ago
Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem dazzle at 'Being the Ricardos' premiere
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Being the Ricardos," a new film about "I Love Lucy" stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
TV // 3 hours ago
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in a new spinoff series of "The Batman" that is coming to HBO Max.
Kevin Hart says 'anything can happen' on live 'Diff'rent Strokes' special
TV // 3 hours ago
Kevin Hart says 'anything can happen' on live 'Diff'rent Strokes' special
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Jennifer Aniston, Jon Stewart, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and more discussed ABC's "Diff'rent Strokes" and "Facts of Life" special while appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Netflix is a Joke comedy festival to feature Dave Chappelle, Amy Schumer
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement