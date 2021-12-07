Watch Live
Ceremony commemorates 80th anniversary of Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor
Dec. 7, 2021 / 12:42 PM

Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer

By Annie Martin
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Nick Cannon said Zen, his 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died after a battle with hydrocephalus. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Nick Cannon says his infant son, Zen, has died of brain cancer.

The 41-year-old actor, comedian and television personality shared the news on Tuesday's episode of The Nick Cannon Show.

Zen, Cannon's 5-month-old son with Alyssa Scott, died after a battle with a hydrocephalus, a form of cancer that causes the buildup of fluid in the brain.

Cannon recalled how Zen had brain surgery and a shunt to drain the fluid. He said his son's health took a turn for the worse at Thanksgiving and continued to decline.

"This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen. We woke up on Sunday and I was like, 'I just feel like I want to go to the water,'" Cannon said. "It was a beautiful setting."

Cannon and Scott spent the day at the ocean with Zen, where they held their son and prepared to say goodbye. Cannon prepared to leave for New York for his show but turned around while on his way to the airport.

Cannon had introduced Zen while sharing new photos with his kids in July.

Cannon has six other children, twins Zillion and Zion with Abby De La Rosa, daughter Powerful and son Golden with Brittany Bell, and twins Monroe and Moroccan with Mariah Carey.

